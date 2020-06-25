Hannah Montana Plot Hole About Miley's Dad Goes Viral on TikTok

Disney Channel fans will remember Hannah Montana, the series that starred Miley Cyrus as a teenager who leads a double life as a regular girl by day and famous pop singer by night — but they might not remember a glaring plot hole recently gone viral on TikTok.

Nine years after the series' final season in 2011, a fan has revealed in a now-viral TikTok video that it seems pretty implausible that no one in the fictional world of Hannah Montana ever realized that Robby Ray Stewart — played by Miley's real-life father Billy Ray Cyrus — was the dad of both the titular pop star and Miley Stewart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As TikTok user KylieKlunder explains in the clip, "Robby Ray [Stewart] was Miley Stewart's dad."

"We know this because Rico goes to their house and says, 'Miley and Jackson, I need to talk to your dad because my grandma's a big fan of old, washed-up country singers. Can I please get his autograph?' " she continues. "Common knowledge that the old country singer is Robby Ray ... is Miley and Jackson's dad."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN

KylieKlunder continues to point out that in the episode featuring the Jonas Brothers in season 2, the boy band members express their excitement to meet Robby Ray and Hannah Montana replies, "Yep, my dad — Robby Ray, the old country singer — writes all the songs."

Giving another example, KylieKlunder points out that when Robby Ray presents Hannah Montana with the Golden Booty award, he says that he is excited to give it to his daughter.

"Robby Ray the famous country singer was both Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana's dad and nobody ever put it together!" KylieKlunder concludes in the video — a realization that surely would have led to others in the show figuring out Hannah Montana's true identity as Miley Stewart.