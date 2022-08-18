Entertainment TV 'Hannah Montana' Casting Director Reveals Which 2 Stars Almost Wore the Blonde Wig Over Miley Cyrus It was down to two other TV starlets, according to a TikTok video posted by the series' casting director in response to a claim that another blonde singer almost won the role By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2022 09:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Taylor Momsen, Miley Cyrus and Daniella Monet. Photo: getty (3) Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London is setting the record straight. After a TikTok video went viral for claiming that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda almost snagged the titular role, London posted one of her own on Wednesday to explain that this wasn't the case. "I'm actually the original casting director on Hannah Montana, and I discovered Miley Cyrus," London said in her TikTok. "I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah." The video then cut to a photographed sheet of paper, which was dated May 6, 2005, and featured Cyrus' name along with two others: Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet. "These were the final three actresses the network test out of over 1,200 girls," London revealed. From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Dolly Parton: Stars Who Made Cameos on Hannah Montana The name "Chloe" also appeared next to each of the auditionees, which the casting director clarified was the first name of the main character before Cyrus had been casted. "This was when her name was originally Chloe Stewart before they changed it to Miley Stewart," London explained. Miley Cyrus Celebrates the Anniversary of Hannah Montana Premiere: 'My Life Changed Forever' Hannah Montana; Miley Cyrus. BYRON COHEN/Disney; Neilson Barnard/Getty Though Momsen and Monet didn't make the cut, they eventually went on to star in their own television shows. In 2007, Momsen rose to fame for her portrayal of Jenny Humphrey in The CW's Gossip Girl (alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford) before she started her alt-rock band, The Pretty Reckless. Meanwhile, Monet starred as Trina Vega on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, opposite Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies and Avan Jogia. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hannah Montana followed high school student Miley Stewart (Cyrus) as she juggled family, friends and school by day while performing as a secret pop star named Hannah Montana by night. The show ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. This past March, Cyrus, 29, celebrated the 16th "Hannah-vesary" of the Disney Channel show on Twitter, writing "16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered." "Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life," she added. The tweet included a video of Cyrus singing one of Hannah's biggest hits, "Hoedown Throwdown," during a concert. The song was featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in theaters in 2009. Hannah Montana Turns 15! 9 Reasons the Show Will Always Be a Classic In 2020, Cyrus said she'd be open to reprising her role as Hannah. During a virtual appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show, the "Malibu" singer was asked about a potential reboot of the series. "You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," Cyrus said. "She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself." She continued, "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."