'Hannah Montana' Casting Director Reveals Which 2 Stars Almost Wore the Blonde Wig Over Miley Cyrus

Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London is setting the record straight.

After a TikTok video went viral for claiming that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda almost snagged the titular role, London posted one of her own on Wednesday to explain that this wasn't the case.

"I'm actually the original casting director on Hannah Montana, and I discovered Miley Cyrus," London said in her TikTok. "I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah."

The video then cut to a photographed sheet of paper, which was dated May 6, 2005, and featured Cyrus' name along with two others: Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet.

"These were the final three actresses the network test out of over 1,200 girls," London revealed.

The name "Chloe" also appeared next to each of the auditionees, which the casting director clarified was the first name of the main character before Cyrus had been casted.

"This was when her name was originally Chloe Stewart before they changed it to Miley Stewart," London explained.

Hannah Montana; Miley Cyrus. BYRON COHEN/Disney; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Though Momsen and Monet didn't make the cut, they eventually went on to star in their own television shows.

In 2007, Momsen rose to fame for her portrayal of Jenny Humphrey in The CW's Gossip Girl (alongside Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford) before she started her alt-rock band, The Pretty Reckless.

Meanwhile, Monet starred as Trina Vega on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, opposite Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies and Avan Jogia.

Hannah Montana followed high school student Miley Stewart (Cyrus) as she juggled family, friends and school by day while performing as a secret pop star named Hannah Montana by night. The show ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

This past March, Cyrus, 29, celebrated the 16th "Hannah-vesary" of the Disney Channel show on Twitter, writing "16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered."

"Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life," she added.

The tweet included a video of Cyrus singing one of Hannah's biggest hits, "Hoedown Throwdown," during a concert. The song was featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in theaters in 2009.

In 2020, Cyrus said she'd be open to reprising her role as Hannah. During a virtual appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show, the "Malibu" singer was asked about a potential reboot of the series.

"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," Cyrus said. "She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself."

She continued, "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."