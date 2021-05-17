Hannah Montana Alum Morgan York Reveals Why She Quit Acting: 'It Wasn't Fun Anymore'

Hannah Montana alum Morgan York is explaining why she chose to put her acting days behind her.

The former child star, 28, recently opened up about her decision in a TikTok video while responding to a fan's question about whether she misses acting. York initially replied "no," before giving a more in-depth reason as to why she walked away from Hollywood.

"I started acting when I was nine and from the beginning, my mom told me, 'The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop,'" York, who played Miley Stewart's classmate Sarah on Hannah Montana, said. "I never expected it to be a lifetime thing. I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor and just not seeing it. I saw myself stopping acting at the very least when I started college and then just never going back."

"I think I also wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made over it. I thought I could just leave and nobody would ask me for the next 11 years of my life, 'Why did you quit acting?' But yeah, it wasn't fun anymore. My passion for acting did not outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from loved ones on sets and the constant scrutiny from people watching you," she continued.

York said that her "passion" for writing fiction "was just much stronger and it was something I preferred" compared to acting.

Asked whether she is still in contact with the Hannah Montana cast, she revealed in a second TikTok that she hasn't "spoken to any of the Hannah Montana cast since 2010."

"The only way that I could have really interacted with my Hannah Montana costars at this point is on social media," she said. "I follow all of them and I don't think any of them follow me, which, like, that's fine. They are famous. They either don't remember me or they have so many followers that they don't even know I'm one of them. It's not personal."

In another TikTok post, York said that she realized she wanted to pursue fiction writing when she was in the fourth grade. "Writing was something I already really liked and it really boosted my confidence and made me think, 'Oh, maybe I would be really good at writing books.' I actually started writing my 'first book' that year," she said, noting that she is currently writing her seventh book.

York said that she hasn't "had luck in the publishing department yet" but she "has confidence" in herself that she will find success down the road.

Cheaper by the Dozen Credit: Mark Fellman/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Outside of appearing on the former Miley Cyrus-led series, York notably starred as Kim Baker in the Cheaper by the Dozen films. She had guest starring parts on The Practice, Life with Bonnie and The Suite Life on Deck. She also appeared in the 2005 movie, The Pacifier.