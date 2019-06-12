Bachelorette Hannah Questions Luke P. After 'Terrible' Date: 'This is Not Going Anywhere'

The Battle of the Lukes finally came to an end on Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown sat Luke S. and Luke P. down to talk things out before the rose ceremony, but she ended up getting up and leaving midway through their discussion.

“I just don’t see a fit for Hannah,” Luke P. said of Luke S. But then the import/export manager, 24, confessed, “I’ve admitted to you both that I don’t even know you that well, and I don’t have any business saying whether you’re here for the right reasons or not.”

Over it, Hannah quietly walked out, and host Chris Harrison informed the men that the cocktail party had ended, and they would go straight to the rose ceremony. But before Miss Alabama 2018 could hand out a single rose, Luke S. asked if he could talk to her one more time.

“I’m really sorry if I’ve caused you any pain,” the political consultant, 29, told her. “It’s just been hard for me to have to defend my character time and time again. I would just urge you to keep your eyes open for, I think you know who I’m talking about. Just be wary. Keep your eyes open, all right?”

The two hugged and parted ways, and back at the rose ceremony, Hannah informed her remaining suitors that Luke S. left on his own terms. “I don’t want anybody here that doesn’t want to be here,” she added. Hannah proceeded to dole out the roses, sending John Paul Jones and Matteo home.

As for why Hannah chose to keep Luke P. around, she explained in an on-camera interview, “Luke P. is still here because my heart wants him to be here. My head doesn’t always want him to be here. It makes it really difficult to know what’s the best decision to make. We know we have crazy chemistry, but there are red flags, and I honestly haven’t had the time to explore our relationship the way that I feel like it needs to be explored.”

From Rhode Island, Hannah and her potential husbands traveled to Scotland, where she enjoyed a sweet one-on-one date exploring the country with Mike, and a group date at the Celtic Highland Games, where Jed came out on top and received a rose. Then the former pageant queen made an effort to further explore her connection with Luke P. by offering him the remaining one-on-one date.

“There’s no denying the connection that we have,” Hannah, 24, told the cameras. “There’s also no denying that there are red flags everywhere. He is very much disliked by every other man in the house. He doesn’t always express his emotions. He seems like he’s trying to be perfect, and it comes off really fake. Today I hope we can kind of get down to the bottom of these crucial questions for our relationship. Either today is the first one on one with my future husband or it’s the first and last one-on-one date with Luke.”

Luke felt things would work out differently. “I don’t see this date going any other way but phenomenal,” he said.

When the two met up in the Scottish countryside, Hannah wasted no time confronting Luke about her issues with him. “Last week all the guys saying how they felt about you just like really bothered me because I just don’t get it,” she said to Luke. “Why the guys don’t like you, I just don’t understand.”

Luke blamed it on how he handled the situation with Luke S.

“I know now the root of it. It comes down to that conversation we had when you asked me what’s going on between you and Luke S.?” he said. “I could’ve handled that whole sideline situation a whole lot better, I admit that. I screwed up. But when you asked me what I think of Luke S., I don’t know, I just felt like I needed to tell you everything. I had had thoughts multiple times of him truly not being here for the right reasons. The guys came at me harsh, they thought I was trying to get a pity rose and resolve the whole rugby thing. That was never my intention. I knew from the beginning of that day I was never worried about our relationship. I just think in the heat of the moment I wanted to share with you truly how I felt. I didn’t know him that way and I had no business saying it, but I felt that way, and I felt like you needed to know that.”

Hannah assured him, “It’s not really the Luke S. thing.” Rather, she wanted Luke P. to express how he felt instead of saying what he thought she wanted to hear.

“I don’t want to know what happened,” she said. “I want to know how it affects you and your heart and me. Does that make sense? How does it make you feel with our relationship? With you as a person?”

Frustrated, Hannah and Luke P. took a break, and she confided in the crew. “I don’t know what to do,” Hannah told them. “There’s something there, I just don’t know how to get out of this. And I don’t want to give up on it and I want to get passed it. He has to have emotions. It’s obvious he has emotions but speak the emotions I guess. Right? Is that what’s missing? I feel like that’s what’s missing. Can somebody talk to him about what it means when I say, how do you feel?”

When producers reminded Hannah that it was up to her to get through to Luke, she tried again. “I just feel like you say things that you know that I’m going to like and that are important to me and I just want to talk to you about normal stuff,” Hannah told Luke. “Crap happens and I just want to know, like, do you like macaroni and cheese or spaghetti more? I just want to know the real stuff. It’s frustrating. I feel like you’re just talking in ways that sound good.”

Luke insisted, “I’m never going to do that, I promise,” and continued to say how much he wanted to give Hannah “clarity,” though never shared his stance on the mac and cheese versus spaghetti question.

They moved into the dinner portion of the date, though Hannah confirmed, “Today was terrible.”

So Luke went big in an attempt not to go home. “I love every single thing about you,” he told Hannah. “The way you’ve handled everything. Even your flaws.”

Luke visibly shocked Hannah by calling her perfect. “There’s sometimes I’m a freakin’ devilish bitch!” she informed him.

But at the end of the day, Luke’s Hail Mary didn’t convince Hannah. “This is not going anywhere,” she said. “I don’t know what reason I have to give Luke a rose.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.