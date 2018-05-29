Hannah Gosselin Posts Rare Photos with Brother Collin During Outing with Dad Jon

Jon Gosselin is spending time with two of his kids.

On Tuesday, Gosselin’s daughter Hannah posted a photo collage of herself with her dad and brother Collin on Instagram.

“So good to see Collin again I had so much fun shopping with him,” she wrote.

In the photos, Hannah is seen smiling and making funny faces alongside Collin and her dad.

The post comes after Jon and Hannah celebrated her 14th birthday together earlier this month and paid a visit to Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

Just last week, Jon posted a photo after grabbing lunch with Hannah after spending the weekend together.

Jon, 41, has not posted any recent photos with the rest of the sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Leah or Joel — but he dedicated a post wishing them all a happy birthday on May 10.

“Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!!” he captioned an old photo of them. “I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Jon and Kate Gosselin, 43, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Jon has remained estranged from the twins in recent years. In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”