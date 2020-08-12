Bachelor in Paradise 's Hannah Godwin Reveals the Side of Dylan Barbour That 'Really Surprised' Her

More than a year after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are still learning new things about each other.

Godwin, 25, recently opened up about the side of Barbour, 26, that has “really surprised” her while the Bachelor Nation couple has been quarantining together amid the ongoing pandemic.

“We have learned a lot about each other,” she told PEOPLE. “Honestly, Dyl is like a stay at home dad in training. I feel like I think that might be his ultimate goal, possibly. He loves doing laundry, loves bringing me coffee. I think that side of him really surprised me.”

“I make the cocktails and he makes the coffee,” added Godwin, who recently partnered with liquor brand RumHaven.

The reality star was a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, starring Colton Underwood, before appearing on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise last year. Godwin and Barbour fell in love in Mexico and got engaged in a televised beachfront proposal.

“Living together and actually being roommates really taught us a lot about how we operate,” Godwin told PEOPLE. Their time in quarantine has been “really really great,” she shared, so much so that the pair are preparing to move in together “very soon.”

Previously, Godwin resided in Los Angeles while Barbour was in nearby San Diego. Living together in San Diego for the past few months, however, has solidified their desire to be in the same place.

“I love San Diego and I think we've also realized that we like living together,” she said. “I would hate the idea of going to bed at night and being like, ‘Wow, if I drove two hours, I'd be able to wake up next to him.’ So I think we're sold on the San Diego idea for sure.”

In addition to spending more quality time together, Godwin said the move will allow her to have a bit more closet space than what she has in Barbour’s current residence.