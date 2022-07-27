Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Relationship Timeline

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's romance is one of the favorites amongst Bachelor Nation.

Godwin was initially introduced to audiences in season 23 of The Bachelor, while Barbour starred in season 15 of The Bachelorette. But it wasn't until season six of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019, that the pair first crossed paths and got the opportunity to win each other over.

From the start, tech entrepreneur Barbour was head over heels for former Alabama pageant queen Godwin, and by the show's second rose ceremony, Godwin was reciprocating feelings.

Things intensified when he used his date card to treat Godwin to dinner and admitted he was "starting to fall in love" with her. At the time, Godwin also said she was "all in" for a romance with Barbour. Their relationship continued to grow from there and as the show approached its finale, they were deeply committed to each other and in love.

The season ended with three couples getting engaged, including Godwin and Barbour. Since then, the couple has made major strides — from moving in together to figuring out wedding plans, and they have shared plenty of sweet moments on social media.

Here is a complete timeline of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's relationship.

August 2019: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour meet on Bachelor in Paradise

Godwin and Barbour first met on "the beach" during the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered on Aug. 5, 2019. They hit it off right away, but Godwin also connected with contestant Blake Horstmann and had to ultimately decide between the two men during the second rose ceremony.

She ended up giving her rose to Barbour and they continued to explore their connection on the show.

September 2019: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour get engaged during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise

Viewers watched Barbour propose to Godwin during the Bachelor in Paradise finale, which aired on Sept. 17, 2019.

"This is the end of Paradise, but it's just the beginning of our story," Barbour said in his speech. "I didn't come here to spend my summer with you, I came here to spend my life with you. And I'm ready for that life to start now."

At first, Godwin expressed some hesitancy to hop into another serious relationship after her ex — The Bachelor's Colton Underwood — broke her heart during season 23 of the show. She said the thought of being "broken again" was something that "terrified" her, also noting that despite receiving her father's blessing of her and Underwood's past romance, the relationship still "crumbled."

However, that hesitancy didn't deter Barbour. "I know how important your family is to you and it's one of the million reasons why I love you," he said. "I'm willing to get on the plane with you tonight and go to Alabama and meet them because I cannot wait to meet them, and I also can't wait to take the next step with you and start our lives together."

"I can't leave here without showing you how much I love you," he continued, right before proposing to Godwin with a classic cushion-cut halo ring by Neil Lane. Her response? A heartfelt "yes."

September 17, 2019: Hannah Godwin reveals why she fell for Dylan Barbour

As viewers saw, Godwin was at first torn between two love interests on Bachelor in Paradise — Barbour and Horstmann. After Godwin and Barbour's fairytale ending aired, Godwin shared all the reasons why she chose Barbour during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"His words and actions lined up," Godwin said of Barbour. "He would say these things but he would also show me. Our personalities connected. Romantically were very attracted to each other, but I also see him as somebody I can spend every day with and laugh with and who can be my friend. And that's really cool."

She added, "I realized that whomever I gave my rose to, I wouldn't want to leave without," she says. "And that was Dylan. As soon as that clicked, I was all in."

September 22, 2019: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour visit Paris

Just after the season six finale aired in late September, Godwin and Barbour embarked on a couple's trip to Paris. Sharing the vacation on Instagram, the duo enjoyed champagne for breakfast, Paris' numerous cafes and fine dining at Le Train Bleu, one of the city's most iconic French restaurants.

"Jet-lagged breakfast, walks in the rain, din by the eiffel tower, & now watching king kong. my kinda paris sundayyyy," Godwin captioned a cute photo of her and Barbour standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

November 8, 2019: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend their first public event together

The couple made their first public appearance at the GUESS Kicks-off Holiday Season event at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. They posed for pictures on the red carpet and both shared photos from the night on their respective Instagrams.

Barbour shared a solo shot of himself as well as a picture of him and Godwin beaming at the camera, captioning the post, "@guess being clingy has its benefits #DylanG."

November 14, 2019: Hannah Godwin talks about life with Dylan Barbour post-show

At an event for Avec Les Filles in New York City, Godwin talked with PEOPLE about her and Barbour's wedding plans and their life together off-screen.

"We're not in the planning stages yet," she said. "We're enjoying doing normal people stuff because we're both normal people."

She also shared how being on the show has affected her life and called it "mind blowing."

"A year ago I was filming [The Bachelor], now I have a fiancé and he's the best guy ever. When I was on the show I had no concept of the amount of people that watched and the amount of people that get invested in this," she said. "There's more eyeballs on me, but it's really nice." She added, "It is neat to work with these brands who I would never even dream about them knowing who I was a year ago."

When asked if her and Barbour's wedding would be televised, she said that they will most likely be "keeping it private."

"We loved sharing our relationship with the world, but I think our favorite moments are just by ourselves and not having to show anybody or prove to anybody who we are or anything. So I think we might just keep it private," the influencer continued.

February 22, 2020: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour throw an engagement party

The couple commemorated their engagement with a pink-and-white-themed party in Hollywood Hills.

In February 2020, PEOPLE exclusively reported that the duo rented a private residence for the festivities, which had both Godwin and Barbour's family and closest friends in attendance. Fellow Bachelor Nation alums, such as Peter Weber, Hannah Brown and Mike Johnson, among others, showed up to celebrate the happy couple.

"I was just really excited to see our family and have Hannah meet the friends I grew up with, and then to meet the friends that Hannah grew up with," Barbour told PEOPLE.

Godwin was on a similar page, saying, "I just was naturally so excited about some of my friends and family who have never even been to California before. It was such a fun event, and I just wanted everybody to let loose, put the phones down, be in the moment. I feel like those events are very rare, especially living out here."

Although the couple said they had not yet planned their wedding, they regarded their engagement party to be "a celebration of commitment."

February 27, 2020: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour open up about their long-distance love

During the early stages of their relationship, Godwin was living in Los Angeles to pursue her social media career and Barbour was in San Diego working on the fitness app he founded, Vizer.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple discussed doing long-distance and shared that they were traveling to see each other three to four times a week. "I would say more often than not, we're together more than couples that live in the same city that don't live together, to be honest," Barbour told PEOPLE.

Although Godwin noted she and her fiancé would like to live in the same city eventually, they were prioritizing their work lives for the time being. "We don't want to have any undercover or deep-rooted resentment or something for making a decision too early about where we're going to be," she said. "I feel like Dylan feels like he has a little home here in L.A., and I feel like I have a little home in San Diego right now. That's what it's feeling like, which has been nice."

March 2020: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour spend quarantine together

Godwin and Barbour quarantined together during the pandemic and Godwin opened up about the experience in a later interview with PEOPLE, revealing that it had only made them closer.

"We have learned a lot about each other," she said. "Honestly, Dyl is like a stay-at-home dad in training. I feel like I think that might be his ultimate goal, possibly. He loves doing laundry, loves bringing me coffee. I think that side of him really surprised me."

"Living together and actually being roommates really taught us a lot about how we operate," she continued, adding that quarantine had been "really really great" and that they were planning to move in together for real "very soon."

June 27, 2020: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrate their first engagement anniversary

In June 2020, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary of Barbour asking Godwin to marry him. In a series of Instagram posts, they both gushed about their past year together.

"What a whirlwind. thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour," Godwin wrote alongside a carousel of sweet photos and videos. "I never knew I could be so happy, to many more!"

Barbour also shared some sentiments on his page and captioned a post, "Happy 1 year anniversary to me telling you how f'd you are for agreeing to marry me ❤️ 💍."

October 29, 2020: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour buy their first house

After doing long-distance for a while and quarantining together, Godwin and Barbour purchased their first home in San Diego.

On Oct. 29, Godwin posted a photo of her and her fiancé packing for the big move on Instagram. In the shot, she jokingly drank wine while he carried all the boxes. The caption read: "We got a house!!! I'm freaking out and so so soooo excited! 🤯 packing is going well and I'm lucky that we are such a balanced team lol."

November 2020: Hannah Godwin gives a tour of her and Dylan Barbour's new house

A month later, Godwin gave fans a tour of her and Barbour's new house on her YouTube channel.

In the caption of the vlog — which featured appearances from Barbour — Godwin described their purchase as "insane," and also revealed that she and her fiancé had been looking for houses for quite some time.

"I can't believe I'm typing this but... Dyl and I bought our first house," she wrote. "I'm just feeling so happy and excited to have a true home. We started looking for houses in San Diego back in March, and after months of looking this one popped up and within hours we put in an offer!"

She continued, "The place is coming along since we filmed this about a week ago, but we have so many fun updates/decor that we want to add to make it our own — and of course bringing my camera along with me."

January 1, 2021: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrate New Year's together

While 2020 was filled with unexpected changes, Godwin and Barbour expectedly rang in 2021 together. Celebrating the New Year in San Diego, the influencer posted an Instagram photo of Barbour kissing her on the cheek as she smiled at the camera.

Barbour was wearing an all-black suit, while Godwin was dressed in a shiny, taupe halter-neck dress. "kissed some hot dude at midnight last night," she captioned the photo.

October 7, 2021: Dylan Barbour supports Hannah Godwin's latest project

In October 2021, Godwin launched her own photo and video editing app called Setty. Her tech entrepreneur fiancé, who has also created his own app, was quick to promote it on Instagram and offered her tons of praise.

"POV: @settyapp is #15 on the App Store," Barbour captioned his post. "Congrats @hannahg11I love you and am so proud!!! #stayathomedadvibes."

June 27, 2021: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrate their second anniversary

To celebrate their second anniversary, Godwin posted a throwback picture from her and Barbour's time on the Bachelor in Paradise "beach."

"Kinda a cool love story if ya ask me," Godwin captioned an old photo of her and Barbour at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico. "Happy 2 years @dylanbarbour, I can't wait [sic] laugh every day for the rest of my life with you."

Barbour honored the milestone with a video of him and Godwin kissing at a concert and the simple caption, "2 years ❤️."

October 2021: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour go all out for Halloween

In October 2021, the duo went all out for Halloween, with Godwin dressing up as two iterations of Britney Spears.

As showcased in an Instagram post, her first costume paid homage to Spear's "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. Complementing Godwin's theme was Barbour's astronaut get-up, which was inspired by the space travelers portrayed in the Y2K video.

Godwin's second Halloween ensemble mimicked the pop legend's "…Baby One More Time" music video: She wore the famous school girl uniform and braided pigtails.

February 2, 2022: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour postpone wedding plans

In February 2022, Godwin explained in an Instagram Q&A that she and Barbour were postponing their wedding plans in order to save up for a new house.

"So yeah, the whole wedding update thing," she said in an Instagram Story video after a follower asked about the wedding. "We did a lot of research and all of this stuff, and then all of a sudden, we decided to buy a new house. And there's only so much money in the world."

The Bachelor Nation alumna apologized to her followers, but also said announcements of plans would be "coming soon."

February 22, 2022: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour show off their new house

The couple moved again in late February and Godwin gave her followers a sneak peek of her and Barbour's new San Diego home on TikTok.

"Quick little mini house tour," she said in the video. "We are definitely still working on the vibe and stuff, but here is where we are at so far." The influencer then showed off the house's numerous rooms as well as its scenic canyon views.

Just weeks before, the couple broke the news that they were moving out of their first house, despite how much they enjoyed it. "We love our house right now so much," Godwin said in a "Life Update" video posted to her personal YouTube channel. "The backyard, my glam room closet, the curtains in our living room, the memories that we've made."

However, the couple ultimately decided to relocate to another house because they wanted more space, as Godwin noted.

March 21, 2022: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour take a romantic trip to Europe

The couple took another romantic trip to Europe in March 2022, this time touring cities in Italy and the South of France. Godwin shared tons of snaps from their European vacation including shots of them kissing in Monte Carlo and Florence.

"Lady & the tramp but gelato how romantic," she captioned a photo of her and Barbour sharing an ice cream cone.

May 2022: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour share that wedding plans are back on

Three years after their engagement, Godwin and Barbour told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that they were "back on the wedding planning route." While they don't have all the details figured out yet, they did share that they are starting to look for venues and are considering locations like Italy and Malibu.

"It's really venue-based. I heard it's a bit trickier to find venues [like] we're thinking in terms of availability, so we're going to just base it off of what's available," Godwin said.

The couple shared that they are very excited to get married but also feel as though they already are.

"We've lived in four places together, essentially owned two houses," Barbour said. "Both our moms live five blocks away. So it's kind of just like, 'Yeah, I feel like we're married.' "