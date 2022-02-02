Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Pause Wedding Planning to Buy a New House: 'Only So Much Money'

Hannah Godwin's wedding plans are on hold.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum explained why she's taking a moment off from sharing her wedding plans during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday. Godwin said she and her fiancé Dylan Barbour recently bought a new home together, and between financing the home and moving, their current priorities have shifted.

"So yeah, the whole wedding update thing," she said in an Instagram story video after a follower questioned the wedding plans. "We did a lot of research and all of this stuff, and then all of a sudden, we decided to buy a new house. And there's only so much money in the world. So, coming soon. I'm sorry."

In a Jan. 21 YouTube video titled "Life Update," Godwin, 26, and Barbour, 27, revealed they'd be moving homes in San Diego, California. "We love our house right now so much," she said in the video. "Like, the backyard, my glam room closet, the curtains in our living room, the memories that we've made."

She added that the house they currently live in made them "grow as a couple" and individually, but it was time to move on.

Barbour explained that their friend, who is a realtor, found someone interested in buying their home. The couple agreed to sell at the same time they discovered a new home that met all of their wishlist criteria. He also called their new home the "sickest house on planet earth."

Also in her Story, Godwin expanded on some things that will change. "We have a king bed, which is going to be fun. I think Dylan is excited because I take over the whole bed and maybe the king will prevent that. Maybe not," she said.

Amid the move, her mind is still working on wedding things. A follower asked Godwin what her wedding dress will look like to which she responded: "Part of me wants simple, but then I'm like… I can always wear a simple dress. You know? Maybe I go big, like Vogue. I don't really know."