Hannah Dodd Says She's 'Excited' to Play Francesca in Bridgerton: 'I Just Want to Do a Good Job'

Hannah Dodd attends the World Premiere of "Anatomy Of A Scandal" at The Curzon Mayfair on April 14, 2022 in London, England.

Hannah Dodd is thrilled to be joining the Bridgerton family!

The British actress, 27, opened up about her new role as Francesca in the third season of Bridgerton, telling TVLine she's "so excited" in a recent interview.

"Everybody's been so lovely. I just wanted to do a good job," she said.

In May, Netflix announced that Dodd will be joining the cast as the Bridgertons' sixth-oldest sibling, a character that was previously played by Ruby Stokes in seasons 1 and 2. Stokes, 21, exited the record-breaking show to lead Lockwood & Co., another series on the streamer.

"Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family," Netflix said in a statement. "Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

Hannah Dodd attends the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton became Netflix's most-watched English-language TV show in April. In line with the books, the TV show follows each member of the Bridgerton family on their quests for love — though executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen hinted that the TV series might switch up the order.

After the series was renewed for seasons 3 and 4, the streaming network confirmed in May that season 3 would stray from the book order and instead focus on Penelope and Colin's love story, which isn't detailed until the fourth Bridgerton novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

During TVLine's interview, Dodd shared she "really enjoyed Colin and Penelope's story," adding: "I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version."

As for the preparation to play her character, Dodd revealed she's read six out of Quinn's eight books in the series and began with Francesca's story.

"Because I didn't know what I'd got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible," she explained. "It's such a beautiful book, and she's such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her."

"I know how people feel about her as well, so I'm going to do my best," Dodd added.