Hannah Brown Contemplates Quitting The Bachelorette Over Luke P. Drama: ‘I'm Frustrated As F—'

Hannah Brown is continuing to do The Bachelorette her own way.

The former pageant queen, 24, proved that on Monday’s episode when she decided not to give Luke P. a rose after their one-on-one date in Scotland, but kept him around heading into the rose ceremony. That’s partially because the import/export manager refused to accept his rejection and went in to see Hannah after she confirmed that she was sending him home.

“I’m shocked, confused,” he said in an on-camera interview. “It never crossed my mind that I’m going to go home. Sorry. It’s a tough pill to swallow right now. I didn’t ever think this was going to happen to me, but here I am. From the moment I met her, I’ve felt things that I’ve never felt in my whole entire life. Our relationship has been strong and our connection has been strong, and really, I care about her so much. I don’t want to go home. Hannah was right. I have tried to be, quite frankly, perfect, and now it’s like my eyes have been opened. I need to fight for her because I don’t want to lose her. Nothing’s gonna stop me. Nothing’s going to clutter or cloud my mind except for pursuing Hannah.”

Image zoom Luke P. and Hannah Brown. ABC

When Luke got back in front of Hannah, he claimed that the severity of their relationship issues “hasn’t hit me until tonight.”

“I just want you to know that I am crazy about you and I feel so strongly about you and I genuinely want to marry you,” he continued. “I could care less about anything. Nothing matters to me except you.”

RELATED: Luke S. Reveals Why He Left The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown ‘Didn’t Trust Me’

And with that, Hannah chose to keep Luke in her dating pool — at least until the rose ceremony.

“I’m pretty aware that every single guy doesn’t like Luke P., but what I did tonight by not giving him a rose but not sending him home was the right decision for me,” Hannah told the cameras. “And the guys have to trust me and to know that I’m doing the best for my heart, not just for that relationship, but for all my relationships. Finally, he was at least meeting me where I needed him to. If he continues with small moments where he really did show himself and show true emotion and struggle, then that man will receive a rose every time. But if by tomorrow he goes right back to the weird, robotic Luke that I have no connection with, then he won’t get a rose.”

Hannah Can’t Take It Anymore

Absolutely none of the other men were excited to see Luke P. when he returned. Garrett wanted to be assured that if Luke P. was sticking around, he didn’t trash-talk any of the guys during his one-on-one date. Luke claimed he didn’t, but then while speaking to Hannah during the cocktail party, Garrett wanted to be extra sure; So the pro golfer, 27, asked Miss Alabama 2018 about it as well.

“I just wanted to see if he stayed true to his word,” he said.

Hannah informed Garrett, “I’m aware that there are feelings about him from everyone. And I addressed that. And so he did say Mike’s name, but I do feel like I provoked it a lot in that moment, and I also asked about another situation, and he did say Devin and Dylan. But I think it was truly having a conversation about something and I was the one that asked.”

Garrett glossed over that fact that Hannah said she elicited names from Luke and took the opportunity to call him a liar when reconvening with the group. The men erupted in heated a back-and-forth discussion, which Hannah overheard and couldn’t block out long enough to chat with Connor.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Viall and Jared Haibon Guess Hannah B’s Favorite ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

So she marched right into the living room where the rest of her suitors were fighting and told them to stop.

“I’m so frustrated about there always being fights in the house and it’s pissing me off,” she told the men. “I don’t know what’s going on but it’s getting it’s getting really frustrating that there [are] always being fights in the house and then tell me exactly what was happening. I will answer any question about what he said to me and then you can tell me if that’s true or not and then we can all talk about it because it’s affecting everything at this point.”

Devin took that opportunity to ask Hannah why Luke mentioned him during their date, and she explained, “I am the one that asked about it. Going on a one-on-one with him, I had to clear up what was happening in the house, so that is why we talked about other people on our date.”

Then Hannah gave the guys a clear warning. “I’m frustrated as f—,” she said. “The thing I want to say to you all is stay in your freakin’ lane because I’m tired of hearing screaming.”

Image zoom ABC

But not long after Hannah walked off in tears (and Peter asked his competitors to “cut the s—”), Garrett and Luke dove right back into arguing. Hearing that, Hannah downed her champagne and let the men know that it was her issue if she wanted to keep Luke around and shouldn’t concern the other contestants.

“I’m a grown-ass woman and I can decide if I want to spend my time figuring all this out or if I don’t, but you’re not in my conversations with him, just like he’s not in the conversations with all of you,” Hannah declared. “Please stop pointing fingers at other people and allow me to do that and focus on yourself and what I need from you.”

The Alabama native also made it clear that it wasn’t just Luke who had been causing her headaches.

“Everybody thinks it just Luke that makes me feel freakin’ psycho and irritated right now,” she continued. “It’s all of you, it’s truly all of you that makes me feel this way.”

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown Confronts Luke P. After She Notices Some ‘Red Flags’

At the rose ceremony, Luke P. received a rose, as did Connor, Tyler C., Dustin, Peter, Dylan and Garrett, therefore sending home Devin, Kevin and Grant.

But Hannah did not offer a toast to her remaining suitors, telling them, “We have got to all get on the same page.”

When they got to their next destination, Latvia, Hanna broke down to host Chris Harrison about how her experience so far had been “trampled over by stupid drama.”

“If it continues to be an obstacle, I just don’t see this working for me,” she said. “But if I can get past this, I still have a glimmer of hope.”

After recapping her journey to love with Chris, Hannah told him, “I’m going to see this thing through to the end.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.