Hannah Brown’s Brother Patrick Reveals He’s Recovering from an Overdose: 'This Is My Second Chance'

Hannah Brown‘s younger brother is reflecting on his “second chance” two weeks after suffering an overdose.

On Tuesday, the Bachelorette star’s brother Patrick Brown posted an emotionally honest message to his followers on Instagram, opening up about his recovery post-overdose and sharing his optimistic new lease on life. Patrick posted a black-and-white photo of himself, the location tagged as SOBA Recovery Texas, a rehabilitation center in San Antonio.

“I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share,” he began the caption.

“As some people know On March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone,” Patrick continued. “I am not posting this for pity or what not but to thank everyone who has checked up on me. Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up.”

Patrick went on to say he’s not “mad” at himself, rather “thankful this happened” because it forced him to grow “much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart.”

“This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here!” he explained. “Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder everyday and check in on them.”

Added Patrick: “Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.”

Days after Patrick’s overdose, Hannah, 25, shared a slideshow of photos of the two of them on Instagram, captioning the post, “You’re my favorite brother. I love you—don’t forget it. ❤️”

“Love you so much Hannah B- thank you for the love and support this week!” wrote Patrick in reply to his sister’s sentimental message.

Hannah’s brother’s overdose came one day after her on-off flame Tyler Cameron‘s mother died. On Feb. 29, Andrea Hermann Cameron died of a brain aneurysm at age 55.

In a touching Instagram post earlier this month, Tyler, 27, shared a video of his late mother being pushed on a gurney through the hospital halls on her “walk of honor” before her body was taken into an operating room and her organs were removed for donation.

“What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” he captioned the post.

He added: “We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.