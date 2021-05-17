Hannah Brown Wishes Boyfriend Adam Woolard Happy Birthday: 'It’s So Fun Celebrating You'

"I'm so thankful to be surrounded by your shine," Hannah Brown said of her boyfriend

Hannah Brown is loving life with boyfriend Adam Woolard.

On Sunday, the former Bachelorette star, 26, wished the model a happy birthday in a fun social media tribute.

"Happy Birthday, @admandew. It's so fun celebrating you!" Brown captioned an upbeat video montage of the pair on Instagram. In the clip, the couple showed off some of their best dance moves at home and also shared some sweet kisses.

"You radiate goodness, positivity, and joy. I'm so thankful to be surrounded by your shine," the Dancing with the Stars alum continued in the caption. "You're my sweetie💙. Let's keep dancing, k?"

"Love you two soooo much! ❤️" her pal Heather Martin wrote in the comments section.

The reality TV alum and Woolard first confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day.

Woolard recently posted his own tribute to Brown, shouting out her collaboration with Show Me Your Mumu, which was released on his birthday.

"Many have seen you shine on TV, but few get to see how hard you work... how thoughtful you are... and how you care for others... every single day 😎," he captioned a May 7 Instagram post, sharing a shot of the couple going in for a kiss.

In a candid Q&A posted on her YouTube channel in March, the former Miss Alabama said their love story began when she "liked his photo first" on a dating app, but it was Woolard who made "an actual move that made any ruckus."

Woolard didn't join his girlfriend for the video, but he did submit his answers, which she read on-camera for the first time.

Responding to a fan, Woolard wrote that his first impression of Brown was "Effortlessly beautiful and vibrant and a little frantic, but so beautiful. Instant spark."

"There definitely was a nice spark," Brown agreed.

"Every day is so great. He's just awesome," she added of her boyfriend. "I'm telling y'all, he's the nicest person I've ever met."

"I was just very hesitant [to falling in love]," she later admitted, before sarcastically adding, "I don't know why I'd be hesitant about love or relationships. Weird."