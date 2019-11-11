DWTS' Hannah Brown Beats Bachelorette Ex Tyler Cameron for People’s Choice Award

Bachelorette Hannah Brown is proving to be the queen of reality television.

On Sunday night, the current Dancing with the Stars contestant took home the award for competition contestant of 2019 at the People’s Choice Awards — and beat out two of her exes, Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron, both of whom were in the audience.

Brown, 25, earned applause from both men and a hug from Underwood, 27, as she took the stage to accept her award. “Well, this is weird,” she said with a smile to the audience.

“Thank you all so much,” she continued. “This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it’s okay to be vulnerable and put your heart out there, and that people receive and give back. And that’s everyone who has supported and loved me through this crazy and supportive year.”

“How is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama,” Brown said. “But thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light. It’s awesome.”

Brown competed on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year and placed 7th. She then went onto The Bachelorette, picking country singer Jed Wyatt over Cameron, 26. But she called off the engagement before the finale aired, and in early August, she asked Cameron out on a date during the After the Final Rose episode. He was spotted leaving her L.A. residence shortly after.

Cameron was then linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid. They never confirmed their relationship, but after more than a month of dating, the romance seemingly came to an end.

However, Cameron told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check last month that the two have remained friends since their split.

“Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” Cameron said about Hadid, 24, when asked about the best part of their relationship. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”

Cameron also touched on one of the reasons behind their split, which he noted was amicable.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” said Cameron. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”

And as far as Brown? She told PEOPLE last month that she’s “moved on” when asked about her former Bachelorette suitors, Cameron included.

“I don’t really keep up with their dating lives at this point, that’s not my business,” she said.

Despite falling out of touch with her exes, Brown told PEOPLE she has nothing but love for them.

“I am so supportive of the guys I met on my Bachelorette journey and wish them well,” she said. “And I’m so glad for the support that some of the guys do show me.”

Brown is currently competing on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, which airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.