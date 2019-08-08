Hannah Brown Urges Fans Not to Tear Down Other Women After Tyler Cameron's Dates with Gigi Hadid

Hannah Brown has nothing but love for her fellow women — even one who is currently going on dates her ex.

The pageant queen, 24, urged her followers and fans on Instagram on Thursday to “uplift other women” and avoid comparison. Her message of positivity comes amid reports of her Bachelorette runner-up, Tyler Cameron, going on dates in New York with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me,” Brown wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. “However, supporting me doesn’t mean you have to compare me to anyone else.”

“I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down,” she added. “Xoxo, Han.”

Although Brown and Cameron went on a date after the After the Final Rose special last week — the Floridian contractor was spotted leaving her Los Angeles lodgings the morning after — the Alabama beauty has nothing but respectful things to say about his potentially budding relationship with Hadid, 24.

Speaking on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno‘s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Brown admitted that it was hard to see Cameron dating someone else so publicly so soon after admitting feelings for her.

“We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there’s still something there,” Brown said.

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she added. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” she said.

Most recently, Cameron and Hadid went bowling and enjoyed karaoke with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City.

Nonetheless, Brown seems positive — earlier this week she danced the night away at ABC’s Television Critics Association press day, enjoying her own hot girl summer.