The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Hasn't Spoken to Tyler Cameron Since He Began Dating Gigi Hadid

As Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid‘s romance continues, Hannah Brown appears to have removed herself from the equation.

In an interview with Extra on Monday, Brown, 24, was asked whether she’s spoken to Cameron, her Bachelorette runner-up, since their date earlier this month.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy,” she said. “I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in.” (The Alabama native moved to Los Angeles after the show ended.)

“I wish him well,” she added. “And I know that he does the same for me.”

As for how she’s coping with her newfound fame?

“Oh, my life is completely changed,” she admitted. “And with that comes struggle. I’ve had so many blessings too, but I’m a real human, and humans have real emotions and lots of different emotions. And still, people enjoy my journey. I enjoyed my journey, because I was real and true, and was honest. And I just want to continue to be that.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid‘s Bachelorette Flame Tyler Cameron Is a Model, Too — See His Sexy Underwear Campaign

Five weeks after getting engaged to finalist Jed Wyatt, Brown broke things off when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to the season, Brown asked Cameron out, much to fans’ delight.

A few days later, Cameron, 26, was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. lodgings after apparently spending the night together. But just two days after that, he was spotted for the first time with Hadid, 24, in New York City. Since then, Cameron and the supermodel have gone on a handful of dates. They’ve been photographed out and about with friends and reportedly vacationed in upstate New York last weekend.

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown Urges Fans Not to Tear Down Other Women After Tyler Cameron’s Dates with Gigi Hadid

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the two are “both being purposefully coy” about the nature of their relationship.

And while it’s “too soon” to call them an official couple, the source said their dates “are definitely real and Tyler is having a good time.”

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images; ABC; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

On the Aug. 7 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno‘s podcast, Brown acknowledged that it was hard to see Cameron date someone else so publicly, so soon.

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she said. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” she continued. “It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward.”

“Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that,” she added. “I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.”