Hannah Brown is supporting Tyler Cameron in his time of need.

The former >Bachelorette star flew to support Cameron, 27, in the wake of his mother’s death.

Brown, 25, was seen with her ex in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, earlier this week. The two were spotted by several fans walking around a local mall together on Monday.

“This girl I went to middle school with just spotted Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown at the mall together yassssss,” wrote one fan.

A video of the outing showed the two dressed casually as they walked side-by-side together. “Who cares about Peter when Hannah B and Tyler C were seen together,” wrote the fan.

According to Page Six, Brown and Cameron were also spotted visiting a local school and playing kickball while in the sunshine state.

A source told E! News Brown flew into Florida to attend the celebration of life for Andrea Cameron, who died of a brain aneurysm earlier this month at age 55.

“There were a lot of people in their group celebrating and everybody looked like they were having a great time,” reported E! News.

Despite their reunion, a source tells PEOPLE the exes’ relationship isn’t romantic.

“Tyler and Hannah are just friends, nothing more. They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it. There’s no bitterness there,” says the source.

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need. He was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs,” says the source. “Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind of things has been really helpful to Tyler’s grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

Cameron honored his mother with an emotional Instagram post on March 2.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” Cameron wrote alongside a photo of himself and his two brothers holding their mom’s hand in the hospital.

“We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on,” Cameron wrote alongside a photo that shows himself holding onto his mother’s hand. “While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

Cameron came in second place on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. After Brown called off her engagement with winner Jed Wyatt, she reunited with Cameron and the two have remained friends ever since.