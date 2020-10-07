Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Clear Up Romance Rumors, Say Shared ‘Trauma’ Brought Them Together

The reality stars also discussed quarantining together in Florida in a new YouTube video titled "What Really Happened"

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are clearing the air about their post-Bachelorette relationship.

As fans recall, Brown, 25, turned down Cameron's proposal on The Bachelorette finale last year and got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt (she later called off the engagement after learning that Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend when he was on the show). Despite turning Cameron, 27, down, the two remained friends and even spent lots of quality time together earlier this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing with their "Quarantine Crew."

Brown and Cameron are finally addressing the romance rumors they fueled while isolating together in a new YouTube video, titled "What Really Happened."

According to the reality stars, they decided to reconnect just before the pandemic began in the U.S. after Cameron's mom, Andrea Cameron, died of a brain aneurysm and Brown's younger brother, Parker Brown, overdosed.

"We were kind of leaning on each other at this point," said Cameron. "We were both going through things so we were kind of each other's support system all of a sudden. You of course have your family there but it's always nice to have someone outside to lean on as well."

"That knows you in a different way," Brown added, "but I think there was also like a problem in that a little bit. We were like together in trauma."

The Dancing with the Stars reigning champ explained that she "wanted to get away from my own trauma" when she decided to stay in Jupiter, Florida, to be by Cameron's side after attending Andrea's funeral.

"You were able to bring light to a very dark time. It was needed," Cameron said.

Brown spent several weeks in Jupiter with Cameron and the "Quarantine Crew," which also included new Bachelor star Matt James and Cameron's brother Ryan Cameron. The group filmed various TikTok videos together, including the "Flip the Switch” video challenge, in which they joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption.

However, Brown insisted in the YouTube video that nothing happened romantically between her and Cameron in quarantine: "People think we were hooking up the whole time. Never kissed."

"We went from a dating show where it didn't work out, then not talking to each other, trauma happens, we hang out, to living together," Cameron said. "12 times more the amount of time in that house together for those 18 days than we did on the show."

Eventually, Brown connected with someone who was coincidentally from her hometown and offered to give the Alabama native a ride home in a rental car.

"By that time I was so — like I wasn't very nice that day. You were definitely not nice that day," Brown said, recalling that she and Cameron lacked communication near the end of their time together in quarantine.

After not speaking for a while, Brown said the exes are now just "trying to be cool being friends"

"Everything we've been through, all the stuff we've done, we care about each other, we're there for each other," said Cameron. "I'm super stoked where we're at right now. We're able to sit here and have fun with each other. This has been the best conversation we've had."