Hannah Brown Says She's 'Triggered' by The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart After Jed Wyatt Split

Hannah Brown is experiencing some not-so-pleasant flashbacks.

The former Bachelorette star, 25, tuned in on Monday night to watch the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — and needless to say, watching musicians fall in love brought up some painful memories.

“I’m triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH,” Brown tweeted, alongside a clip of herself groaning while talking to her former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, on The Bachelorette.

Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison responded that he wasn’t surprised by Brown’s feelings.

“Understandably so, my friend,” he wrote.

Brown and Wyatt fell in love and got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette. Despite Wyatt, a singer-songwriter, admitting to Brown that he initially came on the show to further his career, she trusted that the feelings he developed for her were real. But they later split after PEOPLE revealed that Wyatt came on the show with a girlfriend.

Wyatt also watched the premiere, joking that “something about this new show feels familiar.”

And Brown’s runner-up and friend Tyler Cameron couldn’t help but chime-in as well, saying, “We’ve seen how this whole look turns out already…”

He also tweeted, “They should give Jed producer credits because he is definitely the creative idea for this show.”

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart follows 20 single men and women who search for love through music.

Once the couples commit to each other on the show, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.