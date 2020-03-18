Bachelorette Hannah Brown Joins TikTok, Stars in 'Quarantine Crew' Video with Tyler Cameron

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron‘s Florida reunion continues.

On Tuesday, Brown announced that she had joined TikTok under the handle @hannahkbrown. And whose voice can be heard in the background of her very first video? Cameron, who came in second during her season of The Bachelorette — and whom she’s been spending time with since he picked her up at the airport on Saturday.

“She still can’t figure out waterproof mascara,” he jokes in the clip, presumably referencing to her famously mascara-stained cheeks on the reality show.

In the video, set to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly,” Brown dives from one end of a pool towards a basketball hoop, only to spectacularly fail the shot.

The two also starred in a video with a group of friends who have dubbed themselves the “quarantine crew” — @thequarantinecrew on TikTok.

In the video, set to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Cameron, his brother and two other friends do a poolside dance together, then jump out of the way to make room for Brown and three other women, who do their own dance.

The “quarantine” in question likely refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As of Wednesday, there are at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 107 patients have died, according to a New York Times database. There are 211 cases in Florida, and six people have died.

Despite recommendations from health and government officials to practice social distancing, many Florida beaches have been packed with people on spring break vacations. Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Hallandale Beach have announced that they would be completely closing their beaches to combat the spread. On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shutdown all bars and nightclubs for 30 days, according to several reports. He additionally ordered a limit of 10 people at beach gatherings and restricted restaurant occupancy to 50 percent, the Herald Tribune reported.

Both Brown, 25, and Cameron, 27, have experienced personal hardships lately. On Feb. 29, Cameron’s mother died of a brain aneurysm at age 55. Just one day later, Brown’s brother suffered an overdose. He’s currently in recovery at a rehabilitation center in San Antonio, Texas.

The exes reunited earlier this month in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, and a source told PEOPLE that it “meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need.”

“Tyler was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs,” the source said. “Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind off things has been really helpful to his grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

“They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it,” the source added. “There’s no bitterness there.”

Over the weekend, Brown traveled back to Florida, where Cameron was seen picking up her up at Palm Beach International Airport in footage obtained by TMZ.

And on Tuesday, the exes were photographed hitting the beach with friends for a game of volleyball.

Regardless of whether a romantic reconciliation is on the table, Brown and Cameron do have an interesting history. After getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, Brown broke things off when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to her season last July, she asked Cameron out, much to fans’ delight.

A few days later, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings after apparently spending the night together. But just two days after that, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid in N.Y.C. He and the supermodel split in the fall after a string of public dates.