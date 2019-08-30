Hannah Brown Sips Champagne and Shades Tyler Cameron After He Went to VMAs Afterparty with Gigi Hadid

Image zoom Hannah Brown Cosmopolitan/YouTube

Hannah Brown is spilling the tea — er, the champagne.

Appearing on Cosmopolitan‘s “Expensive Taste Test” segment, the Bachelorette-turned-Dancing with the Stars contestant wasn’t shy about talking about her former beau, Tyler Cameron, and his recent outings with Gigi Hadid.

While taste-testing champagne to determine which glass came from a $165 bottle and which came from a $15 bottle, the Alabama beauty queen made some coy references back to her dramatic time on the ABC dating series.

“I don’t have to do a toast, do I?” she began, referencing her awkward date with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor when he asked her to make a toast and she couldn’t come up with anything on the spot.

“Do y’all remember that one time I was engaged?” she said after taking a sip, this time referencing her relationship with Jed Wyatt, whom she broke up with after learning that he still had a girlfriend when he went on the Bachelorette.

“Do you remember that one time I got un-engaged?” she said after another gulp.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid Ed Herrera/ ABC (2); S. Savenok/Getty Images

Downing the glass and starting on the next, she added, “Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date? On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then… just read the tabloids.”

After Brown famously asked Cameron on another date on the After the Final Rose episode of her season — and then seemingly spent the night together in LA — the Florida contractor headed to New York, where he is currently living, and has been spotted out with Gigi, 24, multiple times.

Most recently, they made their romance public at the Republic Records VMAs afterparty at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C.

Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid were there to support pal Taylor Swift‘s big night, and the “You Need to Calm Down” singer even gave Cameron “a big hug” when he arrived, according to E! News. Then, the Bachelorette alum and Gigi “shared a kiss,” the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, Brown told PEOPLE that she’s not focused on Cameron or his love life, but instead is centering her attention on her upcoming appearance on DWTS.

“I am totally focused on Hannah and with this new chapter in my life,” she said at the DWTS cast reveal.

“I don’t want to really flash back to pageant days for this because I think that was what was the hardest thing for me competing — not looking to my left or my right and really just focusing on getting better and showing my best self,” she continued. “I want to do that with this.”

Fans of Bachelor Nation know that Brown is competitive, and she said that she’s definitely playing to win.

Image zoom Hannah Brown Justin Stephens/ABC

“Of course I want to win. You don’t compete in something if that’s not your goal, you should always want to succeed,” she said. “But I just want to continue getting better and better each week and have that competition for myself, not with the other contestants.”

While Brown has said that she wishes her former beau “well,” she also told Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosts Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno that she found his moving so quickly from her to Gigi a bit disrespectful.

“I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay,” she said.

When asked if she was hurt by Cameron’s actions, she told her fellow former Bachelorettes, “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.”