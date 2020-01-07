Hannah Brown Sends Peter Weber a Sweet Message Before Bachelor Premiere: 'Find Your Co-Pilot'

When Hannah Brown appears on The Bachelor premiere, she still has sparks with Peter Weber
What’s happening between Pilot Pete and Hannah Beast?
Hours before Monday night’s The Bachelor premiere, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown sent new lead Peter Weber a supportive message on Instagram.
“Find your co-pilot. It’s your turn in the captain’s seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!” Brown, 25, captioned a video of the two playfully pretending to be planes at an air hanger during her season.
“Thanks Bama,” replied Weber, 28, adding an airplane emoji.
But are the exes more than just friendly? As seen in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip, Brown appears in Monday’s episode to host a group date — and winds up crying off her mascara during an emotional conversation with Weber about their relationship.
“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I just don’t want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just … ” he says, trailing off.
And according to the season trailer, he asks her to join the cast of women competing for his heart.
Weber placed third on The Bachelorette last year, but Brown remain single after breaking off her engagement to final pick Jed Wyatt (who had a girlfriend back home) and briefly reconnecting with runner-up Tyler Cameron (who started dating Gigi Hadid soon after).
Stay tuned to see if Weber and Brown rekindle their romance or move on as friends.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.