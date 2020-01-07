Hannah Brown Sends Peter Weber a Sweet Message Before Bachelor Premiere: 'Find Your Co-Pilot'

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ABC

What’s happening between Pilot Pete and Hannah Beast?

Hours before Monday night’s The Bachelor premiere, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown sent new lead Peter Weber a supportive message on Instagram.

“Find your co-pilot. It’s your turn in the captain’s seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!” Brown, 25, captioned a video of the two playfully pretending to be planes at an air hanger during her season.

“Thanks Bama,” replied Weber, 28, adding an airplane emoji.

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Was ‘Surprised’ When Ex Hannah Brown Showed Up: ‘Emotions Resurfaced’

But are the exes more than just friendly? As seen in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip, Brown appears in Monday’s episode to host a group date — and winds up crying off her mascara during an emotional conversation with Weber about their relationship.

“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her, and I just don’t want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just … ” he says, trailing off.

And according to the season trailer, he asks her to join the cast of women competing for his heart.

RELATED: These Photos of Bachelor Pilot Pete Will Send You Into a Tailspin

Weber placed third on The Bachelorette last year, but Brown remain single after breaking off her engagement to final pick Jed Wyatt (who had a girlfriend back home) and briefly reconnecting with runner-up Tyler Cameron (who started dating Gigi Hadid soon after).

Stay tuned to see if Weber and Brown rekindle their romance or move on as friends.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.