Hannah Brown Reveals Her Pick for the Next Bachelor: 'I Want Them to Have Happiness'

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s season finale of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown‘s time as The Bachelorette is officially over — and she has some thoughts on who should follow in her footsteps as the franchise’s lead.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, host Kimmel asked Brown, 24, who she would choose to lead the next installment of the long-running series.

“A lot of people would think it might be Tyler [Cameron] but now it can’t be Tyler because you’re going for drinks with him,” Kimmel said, referring to the moment on Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special where Brown asked runner-up Cameron on a date following her split with winner Jed Wyatt.

“We’ll see where the drinks go,” Brown laughed, before adding, “It’s so weird picking the Bachelor from my ex-boyfriends.”

“Do you think of them as your ex-boyfriends?” Kimmel replied. “Why don’t you think of them as people who were on a show you were also briefly on?”

“These men are not your boyfriends,” the late-night host, 51, joked. “A casting director found them and brought them to you and you kicked most of them off.”

“I did do that,” Brown replied. “I thought Peter [Weber] was really great. Mike [Johnson]‘s great. I want them to have happiness so maybe it’ll work out better for them than it did for me.”

Both Weber and Johnson appear to have a good shot at becoming The Bachelor‘s next leading man.

Earlier this month, host Chris Harrison told PEOPLE that Johnson is a “contender.”

“How could he not be a contender with that smile?” Harrison said. “He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

Meanwhile, after Weber was left brokenhearted when Brown broke up with him on Monday’s part one of the season finale, devoted fans ramped up their impassioned pleas on social media that the charming pilot become the new Bachelor.

And Weber told PEOPLE he’d definitely be on board to give out roses next time around if asked.

“I know this whole situation didn’t work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt,” he said. “So it’s given me hope that I have more love to find. I wouldn’t say no to trying it again because I know the experience works. And I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner.”

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s cover, Brown said that she knew she had to call things off with Wyatt after he was dishonest with her about a past relationship.

“I have been in love with somebody in my past who lied to me, who cheated on me, and I tried to make it work,” she said. “But I’m not that girl anymore, and that’s been something I’ve been so proud of. So, no matter how much it hurts, I won’t allow myself to be stuck in [something] for any longer than I should be. I deserve better.”

Now, she’s coming to terms with how things have changed — and told PEOPLE she’s still feeling hopeful about the future.

“When the show wrapped in Greece, I thought I had found the perfect ending,” Brown shared. “I thought it was going to be one story, and it ended up a completely different story. There will be some happy days, and some sad days in between, but it’s a journey that I’m blessed I get to have. Y’all haven’t seen the last of me yet!”