Bachelorette Hannah Brown Praises Demi Burnett for 'Being Honest' After Kristian Haggerty Split

Week after week, Demi Burnett has been in the audience supporting former Bachelorette Hannah Brown while she competes on Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking to PEOPLE after her performance on Monday, Brown said it’s been “so great to know that there is going to be a face that I know in the crowd.”

“She’s always there,” Brown, 25, said of Burnett, 24, whom she first met when the two were contestants on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor.

“I’ve been so lucky to have so many friends and family support me each week,” she continued. “Our dynamic is perfect. I think we are the craziest mess of friends, but it works. We’ve both been through a lot — I think it’s just knowing that we’re going to be there. Whether we agree or disagree, we are always going to have each other’s back through anything.”

Last week, Burnett and her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty, who got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, confirmed they had called it quits with a joint statement.

On Monday, Brown said she is “so proud” of Burnett for “being honest and making choices that are right for her at this time.”

“I can’t wait to see what’s next for her,” she added.

Burnett and Haggerty, who were the ABC show’s first same-sex couple, announced their split on Oct. 31 with simultaneous posts on Instagram. The news came after weeks of speculation that the two were on the rocks. (At the time, they hadn’t posted about each other in over a month.)

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another,” they said. “Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

“We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful,” they continued. “We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

“And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.”

Speaking to PEOPLE after the season finale, Burnett, who came out as queer on the show, said she has no regrets about the experience.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to be myself and embrace that and own it,” she said. “I want to be honest and open. Love is love!”

Burnett added at the time that she and Haggerty weren’t planning on rushing into the next steps of their relationship.

“I don’t think we should jump into moving in together. We already got engaged in such a short amount of time,” she explained. “We need to have time to date and have a steady-paced relationship.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.