"But then when I was at home by myself, the only thing that was really giving me comfort was a glass of wine and then it became more than that," Hannah Brown said

Hannah Brown Opens Up About Using Alcohol as a Coping Mechanism: 'I Was Not in the Best Place'

Hannah Brown is opening up about a tough period in her life.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the reality star spoke about the unhealthy way she coped with the issues she experienced after serving as The Bachelorette lead and winning Dancing with the Stars. She said she masked some of the pain she was experiencing with alcohol consumption.

"I'd never really been a drinker before and I was on TV like every Monday for an entire year and didn't know how to handle how my life had so publicly been displayed," said Brown, 27.

"[I] have always lived with a smile on my face and you know, tried to pretend like everything was okay," she continued. "But then when I was at home by myself, the only thing that was really giving me comfort was a glass of wine and then it became more than that and no excuses for mistakes that I've made but also, I was not in the best place of life and didn't know what resources I had to be able to get that help."

But Brown says she is in a much better place now — and in a happy, stable relationship with boyfriend Adam Woolard.

"I'm so thankful for my relationship now. It's such a mature relationship of two people who have gone on different journeys," she said. "I think I had to go through that journey of asking this question of 'Who am I?' and 'What do I want?' and he's also gone on that journey too."

"We are people that do not find wholeness through each other but through becoming whole people as individuals that can then amplify each other's growth," she continued. "And that is something that I don't think that I've ever had is somebody that is equally encouraged and motivated by continuing to challenge and get better and move forward and grow in life as I am."

Brown added that she's "really proud of the relationship" she's currently in. "[I] can really see the progress I've made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself," she said.

In the past, Brown has been very candid about her former alcohol dependency.

The reality star previously wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess, that alcohol served as "another way of avoiding big problems" in her life. But her relationship with it "has definitely changed a lot" following her racially insensitive scandal. (She sparked controversy in 2020 for singing the N-word on Instagram Live.)

"I'm actually, just for my mental health, not really drinking right now," she also told Entertainment Tonight last November. "I'll have a glass of wine or two, but [not more]... I thought I'd never have problems with [alcohol]. I just never had that personality."