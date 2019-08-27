Hannah Brown Opens Up About Feeling Unhappy 'Some of the Time': 'Happiness Is Fleeting'

Hannah Brown is coming to terms with her emotions.

On Monday, the former Bachelorette, 24, opened up on her Instagram Stories about how she’s recently been feeling in the wake of her time on the ABC series — a question she said she has received from others quite often.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘are you happy?’ these days. And to be honest I hate that question, because I’m not some of the time,” she wrote. “Nothing about some of the circumstances I went through recently made me happy.”

“I have moments of happy, but happiness is fleeting,” she added.

During her time on The Bachelorette, Brown broke up with her fiancé and the winner of her season, Jed Wyatt, after she discovered he had lied about having a girlfriend while on the show.

She was later spotted with runner-up Tyler Cameron, whom she asked out during the live After the Final Rose conclusion to the season, but he has since been linked to Gigi Hadid.

Despite those ups and downs, the reality star said she’s been relying on devotionals to cope with her emotions and revealed that they’ve helped her with “cleansing her heart” and “healing.”

Image zoom Hanna Brown Instagram

Image zoom Hannah Brown Gina Modica/Instagram

RELATED: Hannah Brown Says She and Tyler Cameron Should Be ‘Respectful’ as He Dates Gigi Hadid

“However, I choose joy. And joy is so much better. It infiltrates the soul. It’s healing. Joy is the goodness of God cleansing my heart,” she continued. “Regardless of circumstances, I pray that today we all choose a little joy.”

Brown then signed the note, “xoxo, Han”

The star also shared a snapshot of her devotion for the day, titled Choose Joy, which featured the notes she had taken on the page.

Beneath the printed paragraph with underlines and circled phrases, Brown wrote, “Joy in the midst of pain was the medicine I needed.”

Image zoom Hanna Brown Instagram

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ After the Show: ‘Life Is So Different’

Brown’s post comes a few weeks after she admitted that she was “struggling” following the end of The Bachelorette.

“Life is so different,” she wrote. “Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

Brown also addressed some of the drama that surrounded her during the season, including her heated argument about sex and religion with controversial contestant, Luke Parker.

“My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she continued. “Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith and sex. I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore.”

The reality star then explained that her newly hectic life has left her too busy to visit with family and friends.

Image zoom Hannah Brown John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown ‘Totally Focused’ on Herself and DWTS — Not Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid

“I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode,” she wrote. “I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now.”

She continued, “I am not complaining about this past year of adventures. The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on.”

Brown concluded her post with a message to her followers, reminding them that “it’s okay to be overwhelmed.”

“Life is beautiful, but wild,” she wrote. “I think it’s okay to be strong — to know you’re strong — but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown Raymond Hall/GC Images

In the time since that day, Brown has made an effort to focus on herself, which includes competing on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop,” Brown said last Wednesday on Good Morning America, when the cast was revealed. “I am so excited. I want a fresh start, something that I can go all in with, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and I think dancing is something that I can do that with.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now at the DWTS cast reveal, Brown added, “I am totally focused on Hannah and with this new chapter in my life.”