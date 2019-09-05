Image zoom (L-R) Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television; Ed Herrera/Walt Disney Television

Hannah Brown is ready to move on with her life.

Despite some light-hearted jokes about her runner-up Tyler Cameron‘s public outings with supermodel Gigi Hadid, the Bachelorette star says she’s glad her former beau seems happy.

“I wish him well,” Brown, 24, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday during a wardrobe fitting for Dancing with the Stars.

After Brown asked Cameron on another date on the After the Final Rose episode of her season — and then seemingly spent the night with the Florida contractor in Los Angeles — Cameron headed to New York, where he is currently living, and has been spotted out with Hadid, 24, multiple times.

They made their romance public at the Republic Records VMAs afterparty at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C, where they reportedly shared a kiss.

“I think we were both single and it is his decision to do whatever makes him happy, and so I want my own happiness,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight . “I’m moving forward.”

The Dancing with the Stars contestant said she has been in contact with Cameron since he was first seen with Hadid.

“We don’t, like, keep in touch on the reg, but I did reach out to him when I heard that his dad was sick again,” Brown recently told Extra. “I love the Camerons. They are a great family.”

Post-Bachelorette, the beauty queen is focusing on her own happiness — and not on what’s happening with her former suitors.

“I’m happy for him being happy and I’m going to focus on what makes me happy,” she told the outlet.

While taste-testing champagne on Cosmopolitan‘s “Expensive Taste Test” segment last month, the Alabama beauty queen made some coy references to her dramatic time on the ABC series — as well as the drama that’s continued to swirl around her dating life.

“Do y’all remember that one time I was engaged?” she said, referencing her relationship with Jed Wyatt, whom she broke up with after learning that he still had a girlfriend when he went on the Bachelorette.

“Do you remember that one time I got un-engaged?” she said after another gulp.

Downing the glass and starting on the next, she added, “Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date? On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then … just read the tabloids.”

Brown previously told Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosts Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno that she felt a bit disrespected by Cameron moving so quickly.

“I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay,” she said. “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging hang, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.”

Brown recently told PEOPLE that she’s “totally focused on Hannah and with this new chapter in my life,” which includes her quest for the Mirrorball Trophy on this season of DWTS.

“I don’t want to really flash back to pageant days for this because I think that was what was the hardest thing for me competing — not looking to my left or my right and really just focusing on getting better and showing my best self,” she continued. “I want to do that with this.”