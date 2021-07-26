Hannah Brown and Matt James Reunite, Enjoy Taco Night with Her Boyfriend Adam Woolard: 'Missed You'

Hannah Brown and Matt James self-isolated together with mutual friend Tyler Cameron last year as part of their "Quarantine Crew"

Hannah Brown and pal Matt James were able to link up again.

The two Bachelor Nation stars — who share mutual friend Tyler Cameron and self-isolated together with him and the "Quarantine Crew" in Florida last year during the pandemic — shared photos on their Instagram Story Sunday documenting a reunion they had in Santa Monica, California.

"Love a good taco and tv night with my favorite guys!" Brown, 26, wrote on one slide, also tagging her boyfriend, model Adam Woolard.

In another snapshot, Brown smiled with James, 29, on a couch as they wrapped arms around each other. She wrote, "Missed you. Thankful for you. Here for you. Proud of you. @mattjames919."

In February, James confirmed that Brown was dating Woolard during an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. He said at the time, "Hannah is my girl. I talk to Hannah on a regular basis. I actually met her new boyfriend, who's incredible. He's awesome and she's happy and she deserves to be happy."

The former Bachelorette supported James on Instagram in January ahead of the premiere of his season as the Bachelor lead. She shared sweet photos from their friendship and wrote in the caption that she was "thankful to call you a friend."

"Matt James, Bachelor Nation is so lucky to be able to experience all the love, joy and goodness that you are," she wrote. "So thankful to call you a friend and to watch your journey to find love unfold. These girls better bring you more laughs than tears...and if not, the Beast (rawr) always has your back! Oh, and cheers to love!"

Brown rejected Cameron's proposal on her Bachelorette finale and got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt. She later called off the engagement after learning Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend when he was on the show.

Despite turning Cameron, 28, down, the two remained friends and even spent time together in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing with their "Quarantine Crew." Though many speculated that Brown and Cameron were romantically involved while isolating together, the pair squashed the romance rumors in October.

James is currently dating Rachael Kirkconnell from his season of the show. At the 2021 ESPY Awards earlier this month, the pair told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara about the obstacles they've overcome together and the criticism they have received along the way.

As for relationship advice, James joked he doesn't "think anyone needs to listen" to his "tips" on romance.