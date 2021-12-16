Bachelor Alums Hannah Brown and Matt James Reunite for TikTok Dance: 'Back at It Again'

Hannah Brown and Matt James competed on Dancing with the Stars after their time on the Bachelor franchise

The Quarantine Crew had a mini-reunion.

Hannah Brown and Matt James made time for a TikTok dance together while celebrating the launch of Brown's book God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments in New York City on Wednesday. "Back at it again with @mattjames9191 💃🕺🏾 #fyp #dance #dwts #holiday," she captioned the video.

In the TikTok clip, the friends danced to the "Seeing Triple edit" that's gone viral with 2.2 million videos.

Both Brown, 27, and James, 30, are Bachelor alums and continued their reality TV run on Dancing with the Stars, with Brown winning season 28.

They were friends before James took over as Bachelor, and Brown notably dated his best friend and roommate Tyler Cameron on her season of The Bachelorette. The group spent time together in Florida during the COVID lockdown and became known as the "Quarantine Crew" for sharing their at-home activities on TikTok.

Brown, who opened up about their time in lockdown in her new book, flew to Florida after Cameron's mother died in 2020. Around the same time, Brown's brother suffered an overdose.

"I didn't know how to be there," Brown recently told PEOPLE. "I was stranded in a house with a bunch of yucky boys. And Tyler and I were both hurting really bad."

Brown said she hasn't spoken to Cameron since she left the house during the pandemic. "There was nothing romantic about that time," she said. "We didn't even kiss! And it was really confusing because I told him I still had feelings for him and he rejected me."

Cameron recently disputed this in a conversation on The Bellas Podcast in November. "You know that whole thing — first of all, you're going to see the level of respect we have for each other," he said. "The way I talked about her in my book showed nothing but love. We'll see how she talks about me in her book."

Cameron added: "I've got receipts, too."