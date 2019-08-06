Hannah Brown Says She Doesn't Know When She'll Stop Playing Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' as Her Anthem

Hannah Brown is 100 percent that Bachelorette.

Count the reality star among Lizzo‘s legions of fans who are calling the songstress’ hit “Truth Hurts” as their song of the summer.

“Idk when I’ll stop playing the song as my anthem,” Brown, 24, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, along with a photo of herself with a glass of champagne in one hand and flipping her ring finger to the camera while appearing to wear a ring pop.

Brown had a whirlwind and dramatic end to her recent season of The Bachelorette — she broke off her engagement with Jed Wyatt after learning he still had a girlfriend when he began the show — and the empowering lyrics in “Truth Hurts” seem like a very fitting anthem for the pageant queen, indeed.

In the song, Lizzo, 31, sings, “I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick / I put the sing in single / Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger.”

Now single, Brown recently told PEOPLE that she’s staying open-minded.

“I’m keeping my options open,” the Alabama beauty queen said after her post-Bachelorette date with her runner-up Tyler Cameron (who has been spotted in New York with supermodel Gigi Hadid this week), adding that dating would be “too strong a word” for their current relationship.

“I am a single woman,” she said. “And I’m still focusing on my future and what is next.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown Hanna Brown/Instagram

RELATED: Hannah Brown Says She’s ‘Keeping My Options Open’ After Tyler Cameron Is Spotted with Gigi Hadid

Brown appears to be enjoying singlehood, and embraced her own Hot Girl Summer at the Television Critics Association red carpet on Monday night, sharing a photo of herself posing in a hot pink dress in another photo on her Instagram Stories.

She added a kissing face emoji and wrote, “hot girl summer at @abcnetwork #TCA19.”

Lizzo herself is also happy with her single life.

Image zoom Hannah Brown Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown Speaks Out After Tyler Cameron Was Linked to Gigi Hadid

“I’m a very, very single bitch,” she told PEOPLE in July.

“But even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom,” Lizzo said. “I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.”

The “Juice” singer did add, “But if the right d— comes along, you better believe I’ll put it on my wall.”