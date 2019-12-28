Hannah Brown Lists Finding 'Real Kind' of Love as One of Her 'Intentions' for 2020

Hannah Brown is still looking for love.

Before welcoming the new year, the season 15 star of The Bachelorette, 25, wrote down her goals and what she wanted to improve on in the new decade. “Just writing all this down makes me feel better,” Brown captioned a photo of her list of “goals and intentions.”

In addition, she included a goal for her love life.

“LOVE. I still want it. The real kind,” noted the Dancing with the Stars champion, who will participate in the upcoming DWTS — Live Tour 2020, which kicks off in January.

“Intention setting for 2020. Feeling hopeful and grateful for the year to come,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

Brown began 2019 as a contestant Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor. After placing seventh, she was cast as the lead of The Bachelorette‘s 15th season. She ultimately accepted a proposal from country singer Jed Wyatt on the show, but ended up calling off the engagement and dumping him on-camera up after learning that he allegedly had a girlfriend when he went on the show.

However, her time on the ABC dating franchise isn’t over just yet.

The trailer for Peter Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor teased a shocking reunion between the exes as Brown dropped in for a surprise visit. (Weber came in third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.)

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown said in the clip. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

During Weber’s season, which premieres on Jan. 6, Brown not only will be stepping out of the limo alongside other contestants, but she will also be hosting a group date, where she explains to nine women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience.

Recently, Brown reflected on the significant life changes she underwent, most notably her journey on The Bachelorette.

“When I started this whole journey that this year has been, I realized very quickly it’s either all or nothing with me,” Brown said during ABC’s 9th annual year-end special The Year: 2019. “But then I have moments where people come up to me and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like I know you, you’re my friend!’ A lot of people, truly, if they’ve watched me and have been on this ride with me this year — you do know me. I haven’t tried to hold anything back.”

However, Brown also acknowledged that her authenticity on television has made life “difficult at times,” adding, “Sometimes, yeah, I wish I would have protected my heart a little more, absolutely. But being able to have that human connection is so worth it, I’m really proud of that.”