Hannah Brown Reunites with Her Family in Alabama After Weeks in Florida with Tyler Cameron

Image zoom Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The self-proclaimed “Quarantine Crew” is down one.

Hannah Brown has officially left Florida and returned to her home state of Alabama after social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic in the Sunshine State with a group of friends that included Tyler Cameron, her ex and Bachelorette runner-up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cameron’s best friend Matt James, who is also part of the “Quarantine Crew,” shared the news of Brown’s departure on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

“Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her and Marshall drove home late last night, they want to ride this thing out with their families,” he said, referring to Brown, 25, and her pal Marshall Eads.

After returning to Alabama, the Dancing with the Stars champ shared an Instagram Story Wednesday night, telling her followers she’s “definitely not on her best right now.”

“I’ve slept all day and when I haven’t slept I’ve eaten,” said Brown. “The past three days I’ve kind of boycotted everything and just ate. So I’m going to get back on trying to be healthier.”

“Maybe I want to cook,” Brown added. “I’m going to work out some more, try to do some fun things. There are so many options right now. Maybe climb a tree in my front yard.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown/Instagram

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Say They ‘Ship’ Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

On Thursday morning, Brown added to her Instagram Story with a video of her mom Susanne Brown delivering her breakfast.

“Wow. What. A. Gift. Thank you for your services,” the reality star wrote.

Image zoom

Brown and Cameron, 28, kicked off their reunion on March 14 when he picked her up at the Palm Beach International Airport. Romance rumors subsequently swelled as the pair and their friends continued to document their time inside together on social media.

At one point, the two joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their “Flip the Switch” video, a viral TikTok challenge.

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown Jokes About Tyler Cameron’s Manhood — ‘Put That Thing Away’

Image zoom SplashNews.com

A few days later, they posted a TikTok of themselves playing Spin the Bottle.

“All right, the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” Cameron said in the video. “A little Spin the Bottle with old Hannah Brown! Here goes nothing.”

The shot then cut to Cameron, looking extremely eager, and Brown, looking anxious. But instead of landing on Brown, the bottle landed in the direction of one of Cameron’s friends, who wagged his tongue excitedly at the camera.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Cameron Picks Up Hannah Brown at Florida Airport Days After Previous Reunion

Although Cameron and Brown — who also took a trip to Florida after Cameron’s mother suddenly died of a brain aneurysm in February — have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship, a source told PEOPLE last month that they will always be close.

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need,” said the source. “They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it.”