Hannah Brown Is 'Enjoying' Absence from The Bachelor After 'Mascara Stained' Peter Weber Chat

Now that Hannah Brown‘s emotional appearance on The Bachelor is behind her, the reality star is having some fun with it.

On Monday, the former Bachelorette joked about her tearful sit-down with Peter Weber after she crashed her ex’s season premiere earlier this month and confessed that she still had feelings for him. On the show, though Weber was visibly torn, he ultimately decided to end their conversation and return to his contestants, vowing that his relationship with Brown was well and truly over.

“Enjoying this Monday night without mascara stained cheeks,” Brown, 25, captioned two glamorous photos of herself on Instagram.

The Alabama native also went live on Instagram after watching this week’s episode of The Bachelor, sharing her thoughts on a few of the contestants. First up? Early frontrunner Madison Prewett, who also happens to be from Alabama and got this season’s first one-on-one date with Weber.

“I feel like I like watching Madi and Peter together — pretending like I’m not in the situation at all, I like watching their interactions as a viewer,” Brown said. “It’s so weird, but I can do that.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ABC

As for Alayah Benavidez, whom Weber sent home on Monday after the other women accused her of being fake?

“Here’s the thing: I don’t really know,” Brown said. “I actually know a bunch of people on this season, which is kind of weird, in some form or fashion. And I think maybe it’s just her personality, and sometimes personalities rub people the wrong way. But I can’t tell just yet.”

On the show, Benavidez, who was Miss Texas USA 2019, came under fire for allegedly behaving differently when the cameras were on. “I think pageant girls just have a way of faking it until you make it, almost,” Brown said.

Brown also commented on what has become known as #ChampagneGate, the fight that erupted between Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss over a now-infamous champagne bottle mix-up.

“I thought it was a little much,” she admitted. “I’m not going to lie, I cracked up at first. But then it just got ridiculous. I don’t know, it’s a champagne bottle. … They both could have handled it better, maybe, but I can’t say anything. I did crazy s— [on my season].”

Aside from Bachelor commentary, Brown updated fans on her own life, confirming that she isn’t currently dating anyone and definitely won’t be on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

“Life in L.A. has been amazing,” she said. “It’s been really hard, it’s been eventful. It’s a lot of what ifs and maybes and being hopeful.”

“I do want a lot more,” she admitted. “I definitely do want a person. But I have to be content with where I’m at right now, and not just sulky. I don’t want to be like that, but sometimes I am.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Eric McCandless/ABC

Brown, who won the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, revealed that her long-term goal is to become a full-blown TV host.

“I want Chris Harrison‘s — maybe not his job, but I just want to be a host on something,” she said. “You know what I think would be really fun? I’m definitely not a Kardashian and it’d be really hard, but a day in the life [kind of show]. But I don’t have enough content to do a show like that. … Maybe I should just try to date. Maybe that should be the show!”

“I don’t know how to date other than on a TV show with 30 guys at one time,” she joked. “I really don’t.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.