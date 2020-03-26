Hannah Brown Jokes About Her Dramatic Bachelorette Finale During Game Night: 'Yeah, Nope'

Hannah Brown has a sense of humor about her journey on The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday night, Brown — who is in Florida with her ex Tyler Cameron and their self-proclaimed “quarantine crew” — made the ultimate Bachelorette joke while playing an epic game of Cards Against Humanity.

Sharing the moment on her Instagram Story, Brown was tasked with filling in the sentence, “During sex, I like to think about…”

In response, she played a card that read, “The Bachelorette season finale.”

In Brown’s dramatic season finale, during which she chose musician Jed Wyatt as the winner, only to later discover that he was in a relationship when he went on the show. The two called it quits before the After the Final Rose finale.

“Yeah, nope,” Brown captioned the photo of her cards.

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Eagerly Plays Spin the Bottle with Hannah Brown on TikTok

Image zoom Hannah Brown/Instagram

While Brown has put her relationship with Wyatt behind her, she recently reconnected with Cameron, the runner-up from her season.

The two were first spotted together earlier this month when Cameron was seen picking her up at the Palm Beach International Airport. They’ve been together ever since, documenting their shenanigans on TikTok and Instagram with a group of friends.

RELATED: Bachelorette Exes Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Hit the Beach After Reuniting in Florida

Though they haven’t publicly addressed whether or not they’ve back together in any way, they’ve certainly been having some fun with all the speculation that they’ve rekindled a romance. Last week, they joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their “Flip the Switch” video, a viral TikTok challenge.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And just earlier this week, they posted a TikTok of themselves playing Spin the Bottle.

“All right, the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” Cameron, 27, said in the video. “A little Spin the Bottle with old Hannah Brown! Here goes nothing.”

Then the shot cut to Cameron, looking extremely eager, and Brown, looking anxious. But instead of landing on Brown, the bottle landed in the direction of one of Cameron’s friends, who wagged his tongue excitedly at the camera.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Whether or not the two are dating, a source previously told PEOPLE they will always share a strong bond.

“They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it,” the source said. “There’s no bitterness there.”