Hannah Brown is moving on from giving roses to scoring high on the dance floor — and her ex Jed Wyatt is wishing her nothing but the best outcome.

“I know she’s so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything,” Wyatt, 25, told PEOPLE during iHeartRadio’s Miller Lite SoCal Country at the Irwindale Brewery in California on Saturday.

The Bachelorette star, who broke off her engagement and relationship with Wyatt on-camera after learning that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show, will be competing on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

“I have no doubt that she’ll do well there. I do wish her the best,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt was an early frontrunner to win Brown’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, and proposed to her in the July finale. But while the two left Greece hand-in-hand, their romance wouldn’t last long, with Brown calling off the engagement.

PEOPLE broke the news of Wyatt’s relationship during the airing of The Bachelorette — sitting down with his ex, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, in an interview that ended up being the impetus for Brown’s decision. After the show aired, Stevens told PEOPLE that she has regret for her own role in the situation, by letting Wyatt go on the show knowing he’d be deceitful.

“All in all, life’s changed: perspective and lessons were learned. I’m pushing forward to be better in every aspect that I can be,” Wyatt told PEOPLE on Saturday. “I just want to pursue my life as Jed, kind of a new path. Hopefully, not carry the baggage of The Bachelorette.”

Brown has been receiving support from Bachelor Nation ahead of her DWTS debut, including from Bachelorette and DWTS alum Joe Amabile.

“I’m going to say right now, I think she’s going to win. I really do. You heard it here first!” Amabile, 32, recently told PeopleTV’s Reality Check.

Amabile, who competed on season 27 of DWTS and made it to the semifinals with his pro partner Jenna Johnson, added: “Just have fun and enjoy every moment, because it’s such a terrific experience. It’s surreal. You’re going to be nervous, just don’t let your nerves ruin the fun element of it.”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.