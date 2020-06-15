"She ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him," a woman said about the former Bachelorette

Hannah Brown Helps Pull Man Out of River After His Raft Flipped and 'Current Took Him' Downstream

Hannah Brown to the rescue!

Over the weekend, the former Bachelorette was white water rafting in Tennessee when she helped a man who fell out of his raft after it flipped in the river.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday, the man's girlfriend shared the news on Twitter, writing, "How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today."

When another user replied in disbelief, the woman explained further, adding that they didn't know who she was at first until Brown's brother mentioned she had starred on The Bachelorette.

"She was on the river with us... our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us," the woman wrote. "She ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!"

Image zoom Hannah Brown

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1272014040668274688&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usmagazine.com%2Fcelebrity-news%2Fnews%2Fhannah-brown-saves-man-from-drowning-while-white-water-rafting%2F

The woman later updated everyone on how her boyfriend was doing after the traumatic event, writing that he was "safe and sound."

"I was being dramatic when I said drowning. He wasn’t suffocating or anything just being taken downstream and she pulled him onto their raft!" she explained.

The woman also shared a video of the incident on her Instagram, taken by a camera attached to her boyfriend's helmet. In the video, the man is seen grabbing hold of Brown's paddle as she pulls him towards their raft.

The Dancing with the Stars champion then grabs onto his life jacket and hoists him up onto the raft, and can be heard joking, "I don't know if I can lift him up!"

While Brown has yet to comment about the incident, her brother, Patrick Brown, shared some photos from the family's rafting excursion on Instagram, and seemingly poked fun at his sister for her "rescue mission."

"Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his famous sister.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Brown family outing comes just a few days after Brown shared a new emotional apology over her use of the N-word while singing along to DaBaby's "Rockstar" in a TikTok video.

The original incident had happened in mid-May, but the reality star said she felt it was important for her to address it again, and do the "right thing."

After saying the slur, Brown issued an apology and faced backlash from critics online. In her new video, the star said, "If I wanted to be my sincerest self, I had to put in some work and I had to go through a process. I think that's why people are like, 'Why now? Why did it take me so long?' "

Brown added, "What I did, I didn't want it to go away. What I did was something extremely serious and I did not want to continue repeating this long history of white people not taking accountability and responsibility for their actions when people of color, black people, call them out on their behavior. That is something I do not want to be a part of. To do that, I had to understand."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CA1Gvz6nwur/?utm_source=ig_embed

The 25-year-old continued, speaking about the self-reflection she has done since her apology video and explaining that she is "completely focused on educating" herself, even hiring an "educator" to "help me understand the things that I've never even have been taught, learned or been a part of my education like ever before."

"To be honest I didn't know a lot, I don't want to be ignorant anymore. I don't want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word, but I also don't want to be someone who goes onto a platform intoxicated and engages in their platform that way," she said, promising to move forward by taking accountability for her actions.

"I'm no longer ignorant and I'm no longer going to be part of the problem," she vowed, concluding her message. "I will be a part of the solution, and you will see that. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I'm sorry to everyone I hurt and disappointed. I promise to continue doing better, I promise."

Brown also recently took to Instagram to congratulate her close friend and the newest Bachelor, Matt James, who is the franchise's first black male lead.

"Matt James is the Bachelor. I cannot contain my excitement for this amazing human making history as the first Black Bachelor— to God be the Glory! 🙌" she wrote, sharing some photos of the pair.