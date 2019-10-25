Hannah Brown Doesn't Keep Up with Her Bachelorette Exes' Dating Lives: 'That's Not My Business'

Hannah Brown has officially adopted the “thank u, next” mentality.

Brown, 25, gave an update on her relationships (or lack thereof) with Bachelorette suitors Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson, admitting that she’s fallen out of touch with them.

“I’ve moved on,” she tells PEOPLE.

And while both Cameron and Johnson’s dating lives have remained in the public eye, Brown says she does her best to not pay attention.

“I don’t really keep up with their dating lives at this point, that’s not my business,” she says.

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty ; John Fleenor/ABC/Getty

Of course, fans of the franchise know both Cameron and Johnson have made the most of their post-Bachelorette relationships.

Cameron was previously seen spending time with supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after his time on the ABC reality series came to an end over the summer. They never confirmed their relationship, but after more than a month of dating, the pair’s romance appears to have come to an end.

Johnson, meanwhile, previously said he went on several dates with and even kissed Demi Lovato. The two met after the singer made her crush on Johnson known at the very beginning of The Bachelorette, sharing her thoughts on her Instagram Story as she watched.

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Says He’s ‘Focusing on Myself’ amid Reports of Gigi Hadid Split

While that romance also seems to have fizzled, Johnson recently asked Keke Palmer out on a date while appearing on the Strahan, Sara and Keke portion of Good Morning America, though she later declined the invitation.

Despite falling out of touch with her exes, Brown told PEOPLE she has nothing but love for them.

“I am so supportive of the guys I met on my Bachelorette journey and wish them well,” she says. “And I’m so glad for the support that some of the guys do show me.”

Brown is currently competing on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, which airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.