Hannah Brown Discusses 'Loving' Relationship with Boyfriend Adam Woolard in Q&A: 'He's More Romantic'

Hannah Brown is very smitten with her boyfriend Adam Woolard.

The former Bachelorette, 26, discussed her love story with Woolard, a model, in a candid Q&A she posted on her YouTube channel.

Woolard didn't join Brown for the video, but he did submit his answers, which she read on-camera for the first time.

The Dancing with the Stars alum revealed she "liked his photo first" on a dating app, but it was Woolard who made "an actual move that made any ruckus."

A fan asked what Woolard's first impression of Brown was, and he wrote, "Effortlessly beautiful and vibrant and a little frantic, but so beautiful. Instant spark."

The former Miss Alabama blushed and added, "There definitely was a nice spark."

"Every day is so great. He's just awesome," Brown said. "I'm telling y'all, he's the nicest person I've ever met."

The former Bachelor contestant continued to blush at some of Woolard's other responses.

One question asked what he learned from her, to which he replied, "How to fall in love."

Similarly, when asked what the best thing Brown has ever done for him, Woolard responded, "Finally opened up to the idea of loving me."

"I was just very hesitant [to falling in love]," she admitted, before sarcastically adding, "I don't know why I'd be hesitant about love or relationships. Weird."

She then tried to pursue a romantic relationship with frontrunner Tyler Cameron, but the pair ultimately decided to remain friends.

"Picked a good one, obviously," Brown added in the video about Woolard.

As far as who is more lovey-dovey, the DWTS alum gushed, "He's more romantic. I feel like I'm pretty romantic too, but he's more sweetly romantic."

Brown added, "Everything is like an enchanted movie or something."

