The Bachelorette countdown is on!

On May 13, Hannah Brown will make her debut as the new leading lady of the ABC reality series — and she’s promising no shortage of drama on her season.

“You know that Bachelorette drama you can’t wait for?” Brown, 24, says in a PEOPLE exclusive first look of season 15. “Well, Monday, May 13 it all starts happening night one.”

“And this season, the drama never lets up,” says the former pageant queen.

Image zoom Hannah Brown ABC

RELATED: Meet the 33 Men Vying for Hannah Brown’s Heart on The Bachelorette

In the new teaser of the season, Brown confronts one of her 33 contestants about leaving his significant other back at home: “You have a girlfriend!”

The sneak peek also features footage of Brown sharing a steamy kiss with one of the men vying for her heart before she tearfully says, “It’s all so scary.”

Image zoom Hannah Brown ABC

In addition to hearts getting bruised, the clip teases that someone will require medical attention when an ambulance arrives during a game of rugby.

“I want somebody to fight for me,” Brown says as footage of her crying in the arms of one of the men plays. “That’s what I deserve.”

WATCH: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Brown competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor but got eliminated during week 7, just before hometown dates.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

During the live After the Final Rose conclusion to Underwood‘s season in mid-March, Brown was announced as the new Bachelorette.

“I feel all the emotions,” she said after sitting down with host Chris Harrison. “But honestly, I’m just really grateful for this opportunity.”

“My family has been really supportive of me and is really happy,” continued Brown. “They have made me who I am and so they trust me and love me and ultimately want me to have love, too.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 on ABC.