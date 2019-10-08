Bachelorette and DWTS Star Hannah Brown Says Rachel Lindsay & Raven Gates' Feud Is 'News to Me'

Whatever drama exists between Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates, Hannah Brown is staying out of it.

When asked about the falling out between the former close friends — who met as contestants on The Bachelor and went on to star in The Bachelorette and win Bachelor in Paradise, respectively — Brown, 25, told reporters at the Dancing with the Stars taping on Monday night that she hadn’t heard anything about it.

“That’s news to me because I’ve just been dancing, and then I go to sleep. And then I try to tend to my wounds,” the former Bachelorette joked of being a contestant on the show (she tied for highest score this week).

While Brown hasn’t met Gates, 28, she said she has been “so kind to me on social media.” She also praised Lindsay, 34, for having “strong opinions” and being “not afraid to say them.”

“I think that is just who she is and I mean, people could probably say that about me,” Brown added. “She’s just a very opinionated, strong woman, and I think that’s great.”

During Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night last week, a caller asked Lindsay why she fell out with Gates, whom she met on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor in 2017.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say,” Lindsay responded cryptically. “But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore.”

“And you’re still not friends with her?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“No, not at all. And I never will be,” the newlywed said.

During season 21 of The Bachelor, the two women became close pals. Gates even shared a celebratory Instagram message for Lindsay after she was announced as the Bachelorette for season 13.

“My day one, my soul friend, my person!! 💞,” Gates captioned a February 2017 snap of the women, congratulating Lindsay for making history as the first black Bachelorette. “To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE.”

At the end of her Bachelorette season, Lindsay accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo. They tied the knot last August in Mexico, almost exactly two years after their engagement. Bachelor Nation members Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian were all in attendance, but Gates was conspicuously absent.

Meanwhile, Gates found love with Adam Gottschalk on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The couple got engaged this past June.