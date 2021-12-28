Jed Wyatt was allegedly dating Haley Stevens when he filmed Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette

Hannah and Patrick's mom Susan posted a photo from their holiday gathering, which included Stevens as well as Hannah's boyfriend Adam Woolard. "We had the very best Christmas together ❤️," she captioned the group photo on Instagram Monday.

According to photos on Stevens' Instagram, Patrick proposed to her the week before Christmas.

"12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!" she captioned a post on Sunday, featuring numerous shots from when Patrick got down on one knee. "And it was perfect! Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!"

The couple celebrated their engagement in Mentone, Alabama, with family and friends. In one photograph from the series, the pair posed with what appears to be each of their parents.

Another photo showed off Stevens' new diamond ring, while one other featured the newly-engaged duo embracing with a kiss.

Stevens and Patrick were first linked earlier this year when they posted a photo of themselves together on social media.

Later in April, Stevens celebrated her beau on his birthday on her Instagram feed. "I sure love lovin' you @patrickbrown81 😘 Happy Birthday Baby!!" she wrote alongside a series of photos and videos of Patrick.

Wyatt, 27, proposed to the God Bless This Mess author during the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, but he had allegedly been four months into a relationship with Stevens when he left to film the ABC series, PEOPLE reported in June 2019.

"He told me [early on] that he had applied," Stevens told PEOPLE at the time. "He said, 'It's probably not going to happen, but it's a huge opportunity. I'm only doing this for my music.' He only did it for his career."

Stevens continued: "He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, 'I don't want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.' He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial."