Bachelorette Hannah Brown's Brother Celebrates Birthday After Overdose: 'My Year to Self-Heal'

A new chapter has begun for Hannah Brown‘s brother Patrick.

The Bachelorette star’s younger brother turned 23 on Wednesday, a month and a half after he overdosed and spent two days on a ventilator. He marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a photo of himself and a friend.

“Feeling more free then ever being 23 (Get it? No? Okay I tried),” he began. “On a serious note I am so thankful to leave behind a life of terrible decisions that was keeping me tied down from moving closer to God. Even though I am l leaving that life behind I will always remember the lessons a learned along the way and remember who I DON’T want to be anymore. 23 is my year to self-heal, self-love, and use my story to help people.”

“Thanks everyone who wished me a happy birthday today!” he added. “Wanna also give a HUGE thank you to those of you who went out of your way to make it special! You guys keep me going day in and day out! Also, Happy Birthday to my birthday twin (kinda) above!”

Hannah, 25, also marked the occasion on her Instagram Story, posting a video of herself waking her brother up on his big day.

“What a way to wake up…” Patrick wrote as he reposted the clip. “But thank ya anyways @hannahbrown.”

It’s been a celebratory week for the family after a challenging time. Just a few days ago, the Browns celebrated Easter together at home in Alabama.

“Happy Easter everyone! This Easter has got to be my best one so far,” Patrick captioned a sweet photo of himself wearing matching bunny ears with his sister. “This past month has been such a growing experience for me and in turn has brought me so much closer to God. ”

“I’m so thankful to be getting to laugh along side this loser, be heathy, alive, and most importantly celebrate the Risen King!” he continued. “Isn’t Jesus’ complete unconditional love pretty freakin awesome?!”

Patrick revealed the news of his overdose with his followers on March 17, posting a black-and-white photo of himself at SOBA Recovery Texas, a rehabilitation center in San Antonio. He said while he was “hesitant” to share, he was “so grateful” for everyone that checked up on him.

“Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up,” he wrote, adding that was not “mad” at himself but rather “thankful this happened” so he could grow.

“This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here!” he wrote. “Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder everyday and check in on them.”

“Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly,” he added. “Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.