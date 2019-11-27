Hannah Brown Brings Her Mirrorball Trophy 'Home' to Alabama After Dancing with the Stars Win

Hannah Brown‘s Mirrorball Trophy is making the rounds.

After the former Bachelorette star and her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Alan Bersten were crowned the season 28 winners on Monday night, the reality star jetted to her native Alabama — trophy in hand.

Brown, 25, shared a photo of herself on Instagram tucked into bed with the prize sitting on her bedside table.

“Brought home the mirror ball back to ‘Bama,” she wrote.

Image zoom Hannah Brown/Instagram

RELATED: Bachelor Colton Underwood Jokes About Windmills While Congratulating Hannah Brown on DWTS Win

While Brown and Bersten are still riding the high of their epic win, the partners have both admitted that they were “shocked” by the victory. Following their win, Bersten shared an emotional Instagram message, saying he was still coming to terms with being a champ.

“Where do I start? @hannahbrown words can’t describe the feelings I felt last night. WE DID IT,” Bersten, 25, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “You never gave up, you always gave me more than I expected (and I expected a lot) and you really allowed yourself to be vulnerable on that dance floor!”

RELATED: DWTS Host Erin Andrews Defends Her Reserved Reaction to Hannah Brown’s Win: ‘Give Me a Break’

The professional dancer said Brown’s hard work throughout the season “inspired” him.

“You have inspired me Hannah, anything is possible, and I want to thank you for giving me the best season ever! I’m still shocked!!!” he wrote. “What could be better than our scream before we dance? Wwwhhooooooo!!! #teamalanbamahannah forever!!! You are the best partner!”

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars Crowns The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown as Its Season 28 Champion

Brown will join her fellow three finalists — Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and runner-up Kel Mitchell — on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020, which kicks off in January.

On Monday night, Brown shared her own Instagram post to commemorate their win, writing, “WE DID IT! thank you all so much!”