Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Adam Woolard Spend Romantic Weekend in N.Y.C.

It's a New York winter for Hannah Brown.

The former Bachelorette star, 27, shared photos of herself and her boyfriend Adam Woolard enjoying the holiday season in the Big Apple over the weekend.

Three photos posted to Brown's Instagram feed showed the pair ice skating at Rockefeller Center, as well as enjoying some city views from Top of the Rock. "On the rocks, please! 🎄🥂⛸," Brown captioned the photo.

Woolard shared his photos with Brown and added a bonus video of a couple proposing. "See the champ in the red behind us?" Woolard captioned the photos. "He proposed… then destroyed his tailbone on the ice… twice 😂 Swipe for confirmation. This guy is WINNING 👏."

Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard Credit: Hannah Brown/Instagram

The New York City date comes shortly after Brown released her memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments. In the book, Brown revealed some Bachelorette secrets — like a post-show hook up with ex Peter Weber and where she currently stands with Tyler Cameron.

Her love interests from The Bachelorette are a thing of the past, though. Brown has spoken openly about her love story with Woolard, which happened organically, via a dating app, after her time on The Bachelor franchise.

"He knows himself and I think that's the biggest thing," Brown recently told PEOPLE. "He's very confident in what he deserves and what he wants to give someone else. He's genuine and he's truly one of the best humans I've ever met. And he is so cute!"

Brown also explained how she and Woolard balance each other. "I have a lot of energy and he is so calm," she said. "I think he's entertained by my frazzleness!"