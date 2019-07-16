Opa! On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown found herself in Greece to take her remaining relationships to the next level in the Fantasy Suites.

“I really could see myself being ready for an engagement with any of the four men here,” said Hannah, 24. “It has been a long time since I have been physical at all with a man. But Fantasy Suite week is not about sex. It’s to have the time and a real, raw way without cameras to see where my feelings are truly, and find out who I want to be with for the rest of my life.”

Miss Alabama 2018’s Fantasy Suite dates kicked off with a sailing adventure with Peter. Afterward, the pilot, 27, confessed his feelings for Hannah.

“The way you make me feel so comfortable to be my true self, I have just never truly felt like that with someone until I met you,” Peter told Hannah. “It made me realize how in love with you I am. And it was the greatest feeling ever.”

And Hannah felt just as happy. “When Peter says that he loves me, it just melts my heart and it was sweet because of the anticipation, how nervous he was,” she told the cameras. “It was just so nice to finally hear the words from him.”

He said “I love you” one more time before they headed to the Fantasy Suite — in the highly anticipated windmill. “Greece is known for the windmills, right?” Peter said as they made their way to bed. “I think so.”

After the evening in the windmill, Peter declared, “Last night was the best night of my life. We came together and just bonded and it’s such a great feeling. I do have that sense that we are one now.”

A Different Kind of Intimacy

Going into his date with Hannah, Tyler C. felt just as confident. “I’m ready to propose and get down on one knee and be her man,” the contractor, 26, told the cameras.

He and Hannah had a steamy day at the spa, but the Alabama native didn’t want their time together to be all about their overwhelming physical connection.

“I don’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite and have sex, because I don’t feel like that’s what our relationship needs,” Hannah told Tyler. “It would be very easy for me to want to do that. I think we have to explore just being together and continue our emotional connection and have that time. That’s what we need in a Fantasy Suite.”

Image zoom Tyler C. and Hannah Brown during the Fantasy Suites round. ABC

Tyler understood — and took the opportunity to open up more to Hannah.

“The man I am today is not the same kid I was nine weeks ago,” Tyler began. “You’ve gotten me to open up so much and I don’t want this to end. I don’t want to stop looking in your eyes, I don’t want to stop seeing that smile, I don’t want to stop hearing that laugh, seeing those dimples. I can stand here today and tell you I do love you. I am so falling for you. You mean the world to me. I would love to spend more time with you and just be us.”

So, they went into the Fantasy Suite with plans on focus on the emotional element of their romance. “We just sat there and hung out and talked and talked,” Tyler recalled the next morning. “Like, this is love.”

Hannah felt good about how things went, too. “He was the most respectful man that’s ever been with me, ever,” she said in an on-camera interview.

A Sleepless Night

But the conversation didn’t flow as easily when Jed and Hannah went on their date, joining a Greek family for an authentic local meal.

Feeling “hurt” and “let down” after the last rose ceremony left him in the bottom two with Luke P., Jed pulled Hannah aside to share his concerns.

“I need some clarity on Luke,” said Jed, who allegedly had a girlfriend during his time on the show. “It doesn’t add up to me just because I know you know and I care about you a lot and I don’t want to see you hurt. And I want to see you be with the best person you can be with. I’ve seen Luke from the beginning take people’s words and change them. I’ve seen him lie. I just don’t fully understand how you can be as amazing as you are and even consider someone like him.”

Hannah explained, “There is a connection [with Luke], but I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Image zoom Jed and Hannah at dinner. ABC

Later at dinner, Jed pressed the subject. “It kind of says a lot about your decisions when you can look at me and tell me that you’re falling in love with me, but then also keep around somebody who’s been toxic to this process for you and everyone else,” he said. “It makes me feel worried that you have a hard time letting go of things that aren’t good for you in your life. It causes me to feel worried. And when I feel worried, I feel like I retract how I feel.”

Frustrated, Hannah got up from the table and walked away in tears, proclaiming, “I do not want to do this anymore.”

But they worked through everything and decided to end their time together in the Fantasy Suite. “I’m more sure than I’ve ever been about you,” the singer-songwriter, 25, told Hannah in bed the next morning.

“And I’m more sure about you, Mr. Jedd Wyatt,” she responded.

Jed added to the cameras, “We didn’t sleep a wink.”

‘I Do Not Want You to Be My Husband’

Luke P. might have caused some tension on Hannah’s date with Jed, but the import/export manager created the most problems for Hannah during their own one-on-one time.

After taking a helicopter to Santorini, Hannah and Luke P. sat down for dinner, where he bluntly brought up the topic of sex. The 24-year-old revealed that although he’s not a virign, he’s been abstinent for nearly four years and plans to wait until marriage to have sex again — and expects Hannah to follow suit.

“I am very confident that were on the same page with our morals and I just want to hear it from your mouth,” Luke told Hannah. “I’ve heard people proclaim their faith, but yet they’ve said things like, “I’m excited for Fantasy Suites, I want to explore this relationship on a sexually intimate level and that’s what I’m looking forward to.” And to me, that’s like whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa excuse me? What? There’s something I’m missing here. Like I don’t believe that’s something you should be doing and I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here. Like I totally have all the trust in the world for you but at the same time I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys I would be wanting to go home 100 percent.”

Image zoom Luke P. and Hannah Brown. ABC

Hannah admitted that prior to The Bachelorette, she’d had sexwith two people with whom she was in serious relationships. “Some of the things you said, I don’t agree with at all,” she told Luke. “And honestly, like I’m like kind of mad because like the way that you just said that is like, why do you have the right to do that because you’re not my husband and you’re not … it’s just that you’re questioning me and you’re judging me and feel like you have the right to when you don’t at this point. And I get when you care for somebody that you don’t want to think about somebody being intimate with another person. But guess what, sex might be a sin out of marriage, pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is a pride thing.”

Luke tried to backtrack, but still insisted, “Let’s say you have had sex — throwing a crazy scenario at you: Let’s say you’ve had sex with all these other relationships, all. I’m willing to do or work through anything.”

“I’m a grown woman, and I can make my own decisions, and I’m not strapped to a man right now,” Hannah said.

Luke referred to Hannah having sex as a “slip-up” he could forgive, to which she replied, “I don’t slip up.”

Then she really left Luke speechless. “I know that I have given this my all. I have cried, I have struggled, I have screamed, I have made decisions that have kept me up at night,” Hannah said. “There have been so many times that I have wanted to say I am done with you, but my heart has just not allowed me to let you go. And I prayed so much for clarity and I feel like I have finally gotten clarity on you. And I do not want you to be my husband.”

Luke froze and refused to get up and make his way to the car, asking for the chance to plead his case. “I feel like you owe me at least a minute to share my heart,” he said.

That infuriated Hannah even more. “I don’t owe you anything at this point,” she declared. “Do you not understand that? I have like bent over backwards for this relationship, so I don’t owe you anything.”

When he rejected getting into the car, Hannah pulled her final card. “I have had sex,” she declared. “And Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

After only being able to muster a “What?” Luke asked to pray over Hannah before getting in the vehicle. Hannah declined a final religious experience with Luke, flipping him the finger as he drove away.

“I answer to the Lord, I don’t answer to Luke,” she said in an on-camera interview. “I’m just relieved I never have to deal with him again.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.