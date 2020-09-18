Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant, Kate Chastain & Porsha Williams to Host Bravo's Chatroom

Immediately following Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the six-episode season will air Sunday and Monday nights

Bravo fans might want to sit down for this one!

The network is launching a brand new late-night series called Bravo's Chatroom, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"Porsha has entered the chat! I am so excited to be joining this fantastic group of ladies for Bravo's Chat Room. It's a new virtual adventure we're all jumping into and can't wait for the Bravo fans to see," Williams tells PEOPLE. "There are so many things happening out here in the world that it's really important we all come together and speak from our own point of views. Plus, you know I love to give my two cents!"

And due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new series was shot entirely over Zoom — allowing fans to get an even more intimate look inside the host's lives.

"While the Zoom format is still somewhat new for everyone, I actually love how it has allowed such a strong, funny and dynamic group of ladies to come together regardless of locations," says Chastain, who announced her exit as Below Deck chief stewardess in February. "We truly have a dream team!"

Immediately f0llowing Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the six-episode season will air Sunday and Monday nights. Andy Cohen will also executive produce.

"I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat,” Cohen tells PEOPLE. "Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can."