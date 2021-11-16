Summer House's Hannah Berner On Letting Go of 'Fabulous Reality TV Lifestyle' for Love

"I have to protect certain things in my life," Berner tells celeb astrologer Aliza Kelly about leaving the Bravo hit in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Hannah Berner made the decision to prioritize her love life over her career as a reality television star. The Summer House alum tells celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation underwent some major changes to make things work with her fiancee Des Bishop.

"I feel like reality TV gave me this limelight that I loved, but it took away the privacy that I didn't know was important to me until I got into a relationship that I cared about," she explains about leaving the hit Bravo series after three seasons. "[I] realized that I have to protect certain things in my life and I had to basically let go of this fabulous reality TV lifestyle for love."

Berner, 30, is a Leo Sun, Scorpio Rising and Virgo Moon, and Kelly confirms that the breakout comedian and viral content creator's star chart shows it's just as important for her to be known as it is for her to feel safe and feel protected.

"Your relationship has changed your f---ing life," she tells the former Bravolebrity, who confesses, "He said that if we didn't get engaged, [I'd] still be doing reality television... He gave me the ability to step away from it. "

Berner said "yes" after Bishop, 45, popped the question on Valentine's Day 2021. She and the Irish comedian got engaged six months after they first started dating. The pair met after he reached out to her on Instagram, and the standup sensation says they immediately "fell for each other."

"I've never been with a guy that I respect as much mentally and emotionally as him," she admits. "I've always felt like I wanted to fix people and he's the first guy that came a little fully cooked, that I felt like I need to work on myself more."

Kelly shows that Bishop's Saturn is as two degrees Leo, while Berner's is at two degrees Aquarius. Translation: they're exact opposites, which is very rare, but they do attract and they also teach other lessons.

"This relationship is literally about responsibility, being responsible to each other," she elaborates. "Saturn is the planet of commitment, so it makes total sense that you guys were like, 'Okay, we need to get engaged right now. We need to make a point to commit to each other,' because the healing starts at the commitment."

"Once we committed then we were like, 'Now we're going to figure out what this life is,'" Berner exclaims, mentioning that they're still making plans for their spring wedding, as well as what their post-nuptial life will look like.

"We're still like, 'Do we want to have kids?'" she says. "We're still thinking, 'Do we want to live in Ireland at all?' We're very nontraditional in how we're approaching even the wedding: 'Do we want to have a traditional wedding?'"

Kelly tells the "luscious Leo" that Jupiter, the planet of expansion, gets to 20 degrees Pisces in April 2022 and that it will be a time of creative innovation for Berner. She advises the star to expect "complete new passion projects, opportunities, but it could also mean babies, so that's the mic drop."

"You're going to have all these creative opportunities coming in, which could mean baby-making or it could mean new project, new show, new comedy tour," Kelly predicts. "Either way it times with your wedding, so either you're going to be pregnant at your wedding or you're going to be on the edge of a new huge project."

The news shocks Berner, but she says a change being on the horizon feels right, adding, "It's funny because I am in between wanting to start a family after getting married or wanting to dig deep and focus on more my own stuff."

Kelly concludes that Berner's recent life changes were written in the stars and it's been been a means of getting her on the right path. "If Des hadn't come into your life, you would have gone in a very different trajectory," she says. "That might have been fine, but in the long term, you would have felt that it was a disservice to what your potential is."

