Hannah Berner Says She Feels 'Mixed Emotions' as She Announces She Won't Return to Summer House

Hannah Berner is saying goodbye to Summer House.

The reality star, 29, announced on social media Friday that she will not be returning for season 6 of the Bravo show.

"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of shit. I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth," she wrote on Instagram. "As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

She continued, "These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me."

The news comes after a tumultuous fifth season, which saw Berner fall in love while also being at odds with most of her castmates. She particularly clashed with her friend Amanda Batula and Batula's fiancé Kyle Cooke and, during one fight, Batula threw a glass at Berner — who Batula said constantly criticized her relationship.

Earlier this year, Berner said "yes" to a proposal from boyfriend Des Bishop after a whirlwind romance, PEOPLE exclusively revealed. The Irish comedian popped the question on Valentine's Day.

"We're very excited," Berner told PEOPLE. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."

Berner and Bishop began dating in July after he reached out to her on Instagram. The couple said they had an immediate connection.

"I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me," said Bishop. "When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."

And the couple, who met and got engaged amid a global pandemic, don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.