"We have not been talking, honey!" Hannah Berner said

Hannah Berner Says Below Deck 's Rob Westergaard Lied About Them 'Talking'

Summer House star Hannah Berner is spilling the "tea" on Below Deck Mediterranean's Robert Westergaard.

During Monday's episode of Bravo's Chat Room, Berner, 29, revealed to her co-hosts Gizelle Bryant, Kate Chastain and Porsha Williams that Westrgaard had messaged her on a dating app.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have some Rob tea. Rob messaged me during quarantine on a dating app, and I didn't respond," Berner shared, adding that the reveal was not the end of it.

"He goes on Watch What Happens Live and Andy Cohen says, 'Do you know Hannah Berner? Do you have a connection with her?' " Berner explained.

"[Rob] goes, 'We've been talking and there's no connection,' " Berner said Westrgaard told Cohen.

Berner denied Westrgaard's story, telling her co-hosts: "We have not been talking, honey!"

"No one spoke to you ever, and no one will," Berner added.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1282859862221828096%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheatsheet.com%2Fentertainment%2Fbelow-deck-med-robert-westergaard-isnt-dating-madison-stalker-but-did-he-slide-into-hannah-berners-dms.html%2F

The WWHL appearance in question occurred in July, when Cohen pressed Westergaard about his dating life.

"Is it true you slid into Hannah's DMs?" Cohen asked, reading a fan submitted question.

"No, her and I were chatting," Westrgaard said.

"Possible love connection?" Cohen question, to which Westrgaard said: "Definitely not. No."

Westrgaard is still recovering from his split with his Below Deck costar Jessica More.

On a different WWHL appearance in September, Westrgaard shared he still has love for More.

"Rob, would you say that you are still in love with Jess?" Cohen asked.

"Yeah, I do have a lot of love for Jessica," Westrgaard said.

While Westrgaard and More are no longer together, viewers will see their relationship fall apart during this season of Below Deck Mediterranean.