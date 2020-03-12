Hannah Ann Sluss won’t ever settle when it comes to finding love.

After she appeared on the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday night, when she confronted ex-fiancé Peter Weber about breaking off their engagement, the 23-year-old model spoke out about her experience on the show.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sluss shared a photo of herself sitting with Chris Harrison at the finale and thanked “@abcnetwork and all the people involved in the show for making this difficult experience one that I could endure.”

“I made a commitment to myself to be consistent, genuine, and truthful through this journey and I remained that way to the very end,” said Sluss.

“Allowing yourself to love someone is a vulnerable place to be, but I am thankful that I gave myself a chance in finding love regardless of the outcome,” she continued.

RELATED: Bachelor‘s Hannah Ann Sluss Says Peter Weber’s Mom Has ‘Reached Out’ to Her Since Their Split

Sluss then encouraged “anyone looking for love to always stay true to you.”

“Don’t accept anything less than 100% of someone’s heart — YOU DESERVE IT!” she said. “Thank you from the bottom my heart for the love and support from old & new friends along the way. Your kind words brighten my day! Xo.”

Her post was met with an outpouring of positive affirmation from fans, including fellow Bachelor contestant and finalist Victoria Fuller.

“I can’t believe it’s all coming to end ♥️♥️ so bitter sweet. & I can’t wait to see what you do next H.A. You’re going to shine so bright! We always say this but we gained one another out of this— can’t believe I didn’t have you before this! & can’t wait to start this next chapter with you sugie!!!!” said Fuller, who was sent home by Weber at the penultimate rose ceremony. “Ok, end rant. Love you. #proudfriendmoment xx.”

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

On Tuesday evening, Bachelor Nation watched as Weber proposed to Sluss in Australia.

But their engagement was short-lived, as Weber had second thoughts about saying goodbye to finalist Madison Prewett. Ultimately, his conflicted emotions resulted in Sluss giving her Neil Lane ring back and them going their separate ways.

RELATED: Why Bachelor Peter Weber Proposed to Hannah Ann Despite His ‘Heartbreak’ over Madison

While sitting side-by-side on the ATFR couch, Sluss came face-to-face with Weber — and didn’t hold back on putting him in the hot seat.

“I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking into and hearing that you couldn’t give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me,” Sluss told him. “You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter. Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people. So which one is it?”

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss @chaschas @youniquebeauty

“You knew how serious I was about an engagement, you knew me saying yes to you, I was always going to stand by you, even through the worst,” she added. “You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

“Everything that you’re saying is one hundred percent fair,” Weber said. “When I said that I felt like it’d be the worst mistake of my life, I meant that. Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I did love you. I never would’ve proposed to you if I didn’t feel that love in my heart. It kills so much me to know what I took away from you. That’s something I have to live with and I wish I could give back to you. I never felt a love in my entire than the love that you showed me.”

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Sluss concluded.

RELATED: See the 3.27-Carat Engagement Ring Bachelor Peter Weber Gave Hannah Ann Sluss Before Their Split

After Sluss and Weber spoke, he was reunited with Prewett, who admitted, “I love Peter and that hasn’t changed since that day in Australia. And the love and care that we have for one another, I feel like it’s so evident and obviously. …. Those feelings just never went away.”

“When you came to Auburn and told me everything, it was a lot — it was a lot to take in,” she said to Harrison. “That day that we went and saw him, I didn’t know how the conversation was going to go and I knew that there were still feelings and so much love in my heart and I felt like we deserve to have that conversation and be really real and honest with each other.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett

RELATED: Hannah Ann Sluss Says She’s ‘Flyin’ Solo … No Turbulence Accepted’ After Bachelor Engagement Ends

So, “How is this going to end?” Harrison asked the pair.

“We’ve both been really hurt, extremely hurt … and I know there’s a lot of healing that both of us have to do,” Weber said. He added, “But, I’m still sitting here on a couch next to you right now and through everything, that makes me happy.”

Asked Harrison, “Do you want to give this relationship a real shot?”

“I think that I know how we both feel about each other and I feel like taking it one step at a time, one day at a time is possibly the smartest,” said Weber.