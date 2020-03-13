Did The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Think Her Ex Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Would Last?

It’s finally safe to say that Peter Weber did not find his happy ending on The Bachelor.

On Thursday, the pilot and Madison Prewett announced that they had “mutually decided” not to pursue their relationship any further. The news came just two days after the season finale of the show, which saw Weber end his engagement to his finalist Hannah Ann Sluss over his unresolved feelings for Prewett.

Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale on Tuesday, admitting that they still loved each other and were taking their relationship “one step at a time” — despite the vocal protests of his mother, Barbara Weber.

Image zoom John Fleenor/abc

Prior to Thursday’s split news, Sluss sat down with guest host Sean Hayes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was asked whether she thought Weber and Prewett would last.

“Well, it didn’t last with me,” she said with a laugh. “But if he can follow through with his decision, then I wish them the best. I’m staying out of it though! I’m staying out of it.”

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Madison Prewett Hangs Out with Selena Gomez After Ending Peter Weber Romance

As for her own feelings for Weber? Sluss, 23, said watching the season was actually “very helpful” in that regard.

“Because I was able to watch my ex-fiancé not only make out with every girl, but see him just mislead me and betray me,” she said. “And that alone kind of gave me the closure that I needed. And sometimes knowing that you deserve better is the closure that you need.”

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

And she was more than happy to confront him during the live finale.

“It was a lot of pent-up emotion that I had had over the past five weeks after our breakup,” she said. “And just being able to sit down there and look him in the eyes and just show him that I’ve moved on and I’m strong, and you know what? I’m going to be fine without you.”

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Hannah Ann Sluss Says She’d Want to Date Tyler Cameron — and May Be on Paradise!

Cameras captured Sluss and Weber’s split just over a month ago. Asked whether she had any idea a breakup was coming that day, Sluss said she was “very blindsided.”

“Walking into that day, we both knew that there was going to be cameras, and we were working through his unresolved issues he had,” she explained. “But I told him prior to going to L.A., I was like, ‘Hey, you know, if you’re wanting to break up with me, just give me a heads up.’ And he said, ‘No, I love you, we’re going to work through this.’ He told me to trust him, so I trusted that. And walking into that day, that was the very first time I heard him say, ‘I can’t give you my full heart.'”

Last but not least, Sluss weighed in on Barbara, whose open disapproval of Prewett on Tuesday has been making headlines.

“Oh, goodness. Barb, I know she’s been getting some heat, but mine and Barb’s common ground is I loved Peter and she loves Peter,” Sluss said. “We both are rooting for his happiness, and that’s what our common ground was and still is. She’s just looking out for her son and is worried he might be making a bad decision.”